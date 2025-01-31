Netflix's latest release - The Roshans - a documentary on the legacy of the Roshan family (Rakesh, Rajesh, Hrithik) of Bollywood has taken social media by storm. Apart from visiting the incidents that led to the Nagrath family changing from Nagrath to Roshan; the documentary delves deeper into the lives, the controversies, the success, the philosophy of the renowned family of the industry.

Celebs who joined

What makes the documentary even more special is the guest appearance by some of the biggest names of the industry. From Shah Rukh Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra, Preity Zinta, Madhuri Dixit, Karan Johar, Javed Akhtar, Asha Bhosle to Sidharth Anand, Pyarelal, Anu Malik, Vishal Dadlani, Zoya Akhtar and many other celebs; the documentary is also a testament to the strong equation the Roshan family has built over the years.

Why Salman, Rekha missing

While Shah Rukh Khan gave one of the biggest hits of his career with Rakesh Roshan's Karan Arjun and came to speak about it in the documentary, many were curious with Salman Khan's absence. Rakesh Roshan reportedly told Bollywood Hungama that he did call up Salman several times but couldn't reach him. On the other hand, the makers of the documentary have revealed that due to date issues, neither Salman Khan nor Rekha could be a part of the series.

What celebs said

Celebs have had the most glorious things to say about Roshan family. "Each generation has contributed to not just the fabric of Indian cinema but to the success stories of Indian cinema. This is a legacy that will remain there for posterity," KJo said in the documentary. "It is actually what the elders have passed on to their younger generation. I think because of that, all three of them have that grain," SRK added.