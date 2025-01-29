Rakesh Roshan is reliving the highs and lows of his life with the latest documentary on Netflix - The Roshans. The documentary also takes us to the time when the filmmaker was shot at by some men from the underworld. It was a week after the release of Hrithik Roshan's debut movie - Kaho Na Pyaar Hai - that Rakesh was shot.

The ghastly incident

While Sr Roshan didn't speak much about it in the documentary, he shed light at the whole incident in his recent interview with Zoom. The Krrish director said that he had been getting threatening calls from underworld because they wanted Hrithik to a do a film financed by them. However, Roshan had clearly refused.

Rakesh Roshan said that he knew he could be attacked and when the gunshot was fired. He recalled how his driver was trembling and he had to bring the driver to ease at first. It was while they were driving towards the police station that he realised that his shirt was soaked in blood and that he had been shot.

Not fearing down

The Zulm Ka Badla actor further said that the police took him to the hospital from where he called his father-in-law and told him to inform the family. He then called up Hrithik Roshan and told him not to leave the house until his grandfather came to pick him up. Roshan further mentioned how he continued to get threatening calls from the underworld, warning him about his son but he never got scared.

"I would get calls that your son is shooting on location for Mission Kashmir, and you will get a terrible news tomorrow. I said 'let it come'. I told Hrithik 'don't be scared'."