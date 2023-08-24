West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee's gaffe on Chandrayaan-3 has made Hrithik Roshan's father trend big time on social media. Mamta was congratulating ISRO for achieving the rare feat when a gaffe left everyone stunned and Rakesh Roshan trending. Why you may wonder?

What Mamta Banerjee said

Well, Mamta wrongly addressed Rakesh Roshan as the man who landed on moon, instead of Rakesh Sharma. "Amaar mone ache chaand er matite jokhon tara pouche chilen, Indira Gandhi jiggesh korechilen Rakesh Roshan kay, j Udhar se kaise lag raha hian, aasman se kaise laag raja hain, mahakash se India ko? (I remember, when they landed on the moon, PM Indira Gandhi had asked Rakesh Roshan [sic] that how does India look from there. How does it look from space)"

Rakesh Roshan trends

This gaffe didn't go unnoticed and soon picked up the pace on social media. Various memes and jokes flooded the social platforms and even made Hrithik Roshan's father trend. However, Mamta Banerjee wasn't the only political face who made a gaffe. Bihar's Chief Minister, Nitish Kumar also seemed to have no idea about Chandrayaan 3.

Rakesh Roshan announces immediate retirement from Film Industry



Will venture into Space pic.twitter.com/g4bmK26XPN — Flt Lt Anoop Verma (Retd.) ?? (@FltLtAnoopVerma) August 24, 2023

When he was posed with a question at an event, the CM had to ask one of his ministers about the question being asked. However, upon being briefed by Ashok Chaudhary, Nitish Kumar congratulated the team at ISRO.