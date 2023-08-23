India has created history as millions of Indians worldwide were glued to live stream waiting anxiously with bated breath to see the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft land on the moon. On Wednesday, at 6.04 pm, India scripted history by becoming the first nation to land the Indian Space Research Organisation's Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft on the Moon's south pole.

Jai Hind! India is over the moon now

"India is on the Moon": ISRO chief S Somanath as Chandrayaan 3 lander module Vikram makes safe and soft landing on the Moon.

'India, I reached my destination and you too!' tweeted ISRO.

'India, I reached my destination': Chandrayaan-3 after soft-landing on Moon

Celebs, Politicians, sports personalities and brands share congratulatory messages as their hearts beam with pride as ISRO's third lunar mission Chandrayaan-3 makes a soft landing on the moon.

#WATCH | "India is on the Moon": ISRO chief S Somanath as Chandrayaan 3 lander module Vikram makes safe and soft landing on the Moon pic.twitter.com/5xEKg0Lrlu — ANI (@ANI) August 23, 2023

Take a look

Chaand Taare todh laoon….Saari Duniya par main chhaoon. Aaj india aur @isro chhaa gaya. Congratulations to all the scientists and engineers…the whole team which has made India so proud. Chandrayaan-3 has successfully

soft-landed on the moon. #Chandrayaan3 pic.twitter.com/yBJu9k7Q8a — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 23, 2023

Laaannnndddeeeeedddddd!!!!!!! INDIA IS ON THE MOON! ???????️?? pic.twitter.com/Vj74FCe5fs — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) August 23, 2023

A billion hearts saying THANK YOU @isro. You’ve made us so proud. Lucky to be watching India make history. India is on the moon, we are over the moon. #Chandrayaan3 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) August 23, 2023

OUR INDIA IS NOW ON THE MOON ?? #Chandrayaan3

HISTORIC MOMENT !!

Thank you @isro ? pic.twitter.com/c98QcUjDVd — Kartik Aaryan (@TheAaryanKartik) August 23, 2023

History has been created.. congratulations to all of #ISRO thank you for giving us Indians this happiness and glory!!#Chandrayaan3 JAI HIND!! pic.twitter.com/Xaf4lOXYNE — Karan Kundrra (@kkundrra) August 23, 2023

Touchdown MOON! ?️ Big congratulations to @isro on the successful soft landing of #Chandrayaan3 on the moon. This day is historic for every Indian, a moment of pride and belief that we can reach for the stars, the moon and beyond. Proud! ?? #ISRO pic.twitter.com/lvff9EESIb — manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) August 23, 2023

ISRO Chief Somanath sir made Chandrayaan 3 landing successful. Not surprised because "Somanath" literally means Lord of the Moon pic.twitter.com/5yf25CV1Cu — Sagar (@sagarcasm) August 23, 2023

Chandrayaan-3 Mission:

'India??,

I reached my destination

and you too!'

: Chandrayaan-3



Chandrayaan-3 has successfully

soft-landed on the moon ?!.



Congratulations, India??!#Chandrayaan_3#Ch3 — ISRO (@isro) August 23, 2023

Former ISRO chief, K Sivan is all smiles

Former ISRO chief, K Sivan congratulated on the successful landing of ISRO's third lunar mission Chandrayaan-3 on the moon "We are really excited...We have been waiting for this moment for a long time. I am very happy," he says.

Several brands took to their social media handles and wished Chandrayaan 3 a smooth landing. And indeed, millions of prayers have been answered as Indians are over the moon,

The solar-powered rover 'Pragyaan' will explore the surface and transmit data to Earth over its two-week lifespan.

And finally, the South Pole opens up for humankind!



Congratulations to every scientist, technician and staff member of @isro on getting #Chandrayaan3 to touch history at the Moon's South Pole! Here's to curiosity, persistence and innovation that have made a whole nation proud!… pic.twitter.com/PXx0vFvzGt — Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) August 23, 2023

For the unversed, Chandrayaan-3, which means "Mooncraft" in Sanskrit, touched down near the little-explored lunar south pole. The solar-powered rover will explore the surface and transmit data to Earth over its two-week lifespan.

On August 5, 2023, the lander, Vikram, which means "valour" in Sanskrit, detached from its propulsion module last week and has been sending images of the Moon's surface since entering lunar orbit.

India has become the fourth country to achieve a soft landing on the Moon. The others are the United States, Russia and China.