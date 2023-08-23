NASA and ISRO collaborate to establish International Space Station by 2024: Nirmala Sitharaman Close
NASA & ISRO collaborate to establish International Space Station by 2024: Nirmala Sitharaman

India has created history as millions of Indians worldwide were glued to live stream waiting anxiously with bated breath to see the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft land on the moon. On Wednesday, at 6.04 pm, India scripted history by becoming the first nation to land the Indian Space Research Organisation's Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft on the Moon's south pole.

Jai Hind! India is over the moon now

"India is on the Moon": ISRO chief S Somanath as Chandrayaan 3 lander module Vikram makes safe and soft landing on the Moon.

'India, I reached my destination and you too!' tweeted ISRO. 

Chandrayaan-3 is the third lunar exploration mission by the Indian Space Research Organisation

Celebs, Politicians, sports personalities and brands share congratulatory messages as their hearts beam with pride as ISRO's third lunar mission Chandrayaan-3 makes a soft landing on the moon.

Former ISRO chief, K Sivan is all smiles

Former ISRO chief, K Sivan congratulated on the successful landing of ISRO's third lunar mission Chandrayaan-3 on the moon "We are really excited...We have been waiting for this moment for a long time. I am very happy," he says. 

Several brands took to their social media handles and wished Chandrayaan 3 a smooth landing. And indeed, millions of prayers have been answered as Indians are over the moon,

The solar-powered rover 'Pragyaan' will explore the surface and transmit data to Earth over its two-week lifespan.

For the unversed, Chandrayaan-3, which means "Mooncraft" in Sanskrit, touched down near the little-explored lunar south pole. The solar-powered rover will explore the surface and transmit data to Earth over its two-week lifespan.

On August 5, 2023, the lander, Vikram, which means "valour" in Sanskrit, detached from its propulsion module last week and has been sending images of the Moon's surface since entering lunar orbit. 

India has become the fourth country to achieve a soft landing on the Moon. The others are the United States, Russia and China.