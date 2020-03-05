Bipasha Basu and Amar Singh's alleged telephonic conversation became viral overnight and none could believe such a thing could ever take place. The tapes that were allegedly leaked were received by several media houses that created quite a stir.

Bengali bombshell Bipasha Basu had strongly reacted to the alleged taped conversation between her and former Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Amar Singh and said she can "openly challenge" anyone to prove that she is the one in the tape.

What Bipasha wrote on Twitter

"Pls request u all to go n hear d conversation 1st n then if u still think it's me, I openly challenge anyone to prove it is me!" Bipasha posted on her Twitter page back then.

Bipasha who was tremendously miffed with the media coverage said, "A celeb takes beatings of all kinds but if my dignity is challenged, I am ready to take this issue up in a stronger manner! There is a limit to making up stories at the cost of a celeb! Sensationalizing ridiculous and untrue stories is not ethical at all."

Bipasha was already going through tough days as she was going through her post-breakup era with 9 years of long boyfriend John Abraham.

On the contrary, Samajwadi party leader Amar Singh had admitted that the voice in the leaked tapes was his but the lady on the other end was not Bipasha. In an interview with ETimes Amar Singh said, "I am not someone who runs away from relationships, of any nature. They are not something to be ashamed of, or embarrassed about. But here, there is nothing to deny. My 2005-2006 24 hours, 365 days' taped telephone conversations can be checked, there is not a single conversation between me and Bipasha. And thank god it is not there. The Bipasha Basu of 2006 phoning somebody would be very flattering for anyone, but I did not get that opportunity of feeling flattered. And any lady is unlikely to talk like that... ladies rarely propose. It is the habit and prerogative of men to propose, and we are also often disposed of. A lady will not chase Amar Singh!"

Amar Singh accepted that it was his voice

I am not denying it is my voice – but that is not how I would speak to a lady. I have spoken that line to a naughty male friend of mine – some bitchy men to men talk. It is along the lines of "I have become old, I am not interested in girls" conversation. I'd like to make clear that it is not Bipasha.

I will not tell you with whom I was talking, but he is also a celebrity, he is also a known person. So yes, it is my voice, and I am not embarrassed to accept that. I know a film actor – a faded star – was very hostile towards me, spreading canards about Bipasha and me at that point in time.