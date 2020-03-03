Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover are one of the loving couples in the industry. Bipasha surprised everyone when she announced of getting hitched to her 'Alone' co-star Karan Singh Grover. The couple fell in love on the sets of Alone and got married in 2016. It is Karan's third marriage with Bipasha that is 'touchwood' still going strong.

The couple is often seen vacationing and having a blast in their life. Posting pictures on Instagram and sharing them with fans. But do you know the net worth of this power couple? Hold onto your seat as you might literally fall off your chair after reading this.

Bipasha Basu is eight times richer than Karan Singh Grover?

According to multiple reports, Bipasha Basu is eight times richer than husband Karan Singh Grover. While Karan Singh Grover's estimated net worth is Rs. 13.4 crore, Bipasha – due to her brand endorsements, properties, and other assets – has an estimated net worth of Rs 100 crore.

Money has never been an issue in the relationship of this lovely couple but this is surely a blasting fact for their fans to know. Isn't it?

Fans send congratulatory messages to Bipasha Basu on pregnancy rumours

Race actress was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times: "This is ridiculous; it's a sad thing for women. I know that having a baby is a wonderful feeling, but there's a lot more to a woman. Just because you're married, you don't have to have a baby," adding that, "Every celebrity is an individual, so they should stand up for themselves. Most of the time, rumors don't bother me and when they do, I take them on, in a straight forward way."