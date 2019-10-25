Bipasha Basu (Bipasha Basu Singh Grover) may be away from the silver screen for quite some time now but the actress always manages to leave fans spellbound with stunning pictures of hers. Recently, the actress with her husband Karan Singh Grover made a smashing entry in traditional attires at producer Ramesh Taurani's Diwali bash. In the pictures from the lavish party that has surfaced online, the 'monkey' couple looked absolutely gorgeous together. The actress donned a green pastel lehenga and teamed it with heavy earrings while Karan looked dapper in a black outfit.

While many loved her look, some of the fans couldn't help but wonder if the Raaz actress is pregnant. The speculations sparked off as there was a slight bump in Bipasha's lehenga, which could be because the outfit seemed a little heavy and hence made it look like a bump on her belly. Sometimes, a click in the wrong angle could also give a different look. Nonetheless, the bump in the belly made fans speculate that their favourite couple might be embracing parenthood soon. Some even congratulated the couple for the new beginning.

The pregnancy rumours had sparked off in the past as well when Bipasha was spotted visiting a hospital with her husband. But the reports turned out to be false as the couple was in the hospital for treating Karan, who was suffering from a stomach infection. The rumours had irked the actress, who vented out her anger at an event later.

Clearing the air about her pregancy rumours, the Race actress was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times: "This is ridiculous; it's a sad thing for women. I know that having a baby is a wonderful feeling, but there's a lot more to a woman. Just because you're married, you don't have to have a baby," adding that, "Every celebrity is an individual, so they should stand up for themselves. Most of the times, rumors don't bother me and when they do, I take them on, in a straightforward way."