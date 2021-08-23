Kangana Ranaut-starrer 'Thalaivii', based on the life of late Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu and former actress J. Jayalalithaa, is set to release in cinemas on September 10 simultaneously in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Her AIADMK party cadre revered her as "Puratchi Thalaivi" (Revolutionary leader) and the second part of it has been taken for the title of the upcoming film. The release date has been announced on Monday by Kangana on Instagram:

"The story of this iconic personality deserves to be witnessed only on the big screen! Pave way, for #Thalaivii as she is all set to make a superstar entry into the world of cinema, yet again, a place where she has always belonged! Thalaivii IN CINEMAS near you on 10th September! #ThalaiviiOnTheBigScreen #ThalaiviiInTheatres," she wrote.

Based on the life of late Jayalalithaa, 'Thalaivii' showcases the varied aspects of her life, tracing her journey as an actress at 15 years to becoming the face of Tamil cinema as well as the rise of the AIADMK leader that changed the course of Tamil Nadu politics.

'Thalaivii', presented by Vibri Motion pictures, Karma Media Entertainment and Zee Studios in association with Gothic Entertainment and Sprint films, has been produced by Vishnu Vardhan Induri and Shailesh R. Singh and co-produced by Hitesh Thakkar and Thirumal Reddy with Brinda Prasad as creative producer.

Born on 24 February 1948 as Komalavalli in Mysrore, the name Jayalalithaa was adopted at the age of one for admission to school. Incidentally, the name was derived from the names of two houses where she resided in Mysore -- "Jaya Vilas" and "Lalitha Vilas".