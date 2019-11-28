While the teaser of Kangana Ranaut's Thalaivi, a biopic on the life of Jayalalitha, got released a few days ago, makers of the movie now may face a legal problem.

It has been reported that the late Tamil Nadu CM's niece has raised an objection at the making of the film as they never took permission from her, claiming herself to be Jayalalitha's legal heir.

Jayalalitha's niece accused makers of harming family's privacy

J. Deepa had earlier knocked the doors of the Madras High Court and had filed a lawsuit against the makers of Kangana's Thalaivi, accusing them of causing harm to Jayalalitha and her family's privacy. She had stated that makers of the biopic should have contacted her before making it.

Deepa had also demanded that the entire film script be shown to her before releasing it. According to Filmfare, the HC has now granted Deepa permission to sue the director and producer of Thalaivi. Another film-maker Gautham Menon may also be in legal trouble as he is also planning to make a web-series on the life of the late politician as well.

Kangana as Thalaivi

Meanwhile, the first look poster and teaser of Kangana's film showed the actress enacting Jayalalitha's two looks – one from her young days as a film heroine and the other as a powerful politician. Kangana had to undergo a lot of transformation in terms of weight and prosthetics to get both the look right. The movie is slated to be released on June 26, 2020.