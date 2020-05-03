Everybody knows Jayalalithaa for her political run as the formidable Tamil Nadu Chief Minister. Her fans also know her for her acting career as one of the leading actresses in the Tamil film industry in the 60s. The actress had also ventured into Bollywood when she had attained success in the South.

Jayalalithaa's Bollywood debut

Jayalalithaa is a very well known name across the country. Known for her political mind, she governed the state of Tamil Nadu as the Chief Minister, for more than two terms. Before her political career began Jayalalithaa was an extremely successful actress, she was even touted as the 'Queen of Tamil cinema'.

Jayalalithaa saw great success in the mid-1960s. During this time many roles came her way. The actress then took on a Bollywood role. This would also be her Bollywood debut in the film Izzat which released in 1968. In the film, Jayalalithaa acted alongside Dharmendra directed by T Prakash Rao. In the film, she played an Adivasi girl. While the film didn't receive a good commercial response, the chemistry between Dharmendra and Jayalalithaa became popular. Moreover, the songs in the film, such as Yeh Dil Tum Bin Kahin Lagta Nahin were also very popular.

Interestingly, this was not Jayalalithaa's first Hindi film. The actress had appeared in Man-Mauji as a child actor in 1962 starring Kishore Kumar and Sadhana where she danced in a 3-minute sequence. Izzat was also the only Hindi film Jayalalithaa did in her career where she was the main lead, Jayalalithaa continued in the Tamil industry following Izzat where she attained huge critical and commercial success with her films until 1980 after which she voluntarily denied new film offers.