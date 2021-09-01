Malayalam actress Shruthy Menon's latest pictures in bikinis have set the internet on fire. She has posted hot photos of her on Instagram which have now gone viral on social media sites.

Shruthy Menon shared a few snaps of her in black, blue, and pink undies with matching bras. Captioning those photos, she wrote, "Confident, cheeky and oh so comfortable! @tailorandcircus #tailorandcircus #bodypositivity #mirrorselfie #mondaymood #underwearthatlovesyou. [sic]"

If it was not enough, Shruthy shared another snap in which she is seen wearing a white swim costume with a transparent top and a towel. She wrote, "The wild geese don't care about maintaining their reflection. #entryfrommyjournal #inthemoment #inthenow #mindfulness #journaling #septemberishere #newbeginnings. [sic]"

In the said pictures, the actress gives glimpses to her well-toned physique.

Knowing for sharing glamorous pictures, the actress and social media star had landed in a controversy following her bridal topless pictures in 2015.

Shruthy Menon has worked in numerous films that include Kismath, His Story, and the Netflix series Ray.

Shruthy Gives a Run for Money to Sunny Leone and Amyra Dastur

On the other hand, the bikini pictures of Sunny Leone and multilingual actress Amyra Dastur have gone viral. The former is currently in the Maldives and shared a short clip where the former adult actress, who sported a high waist bikini, is seen opening a bottle of champagne.

In another picture, the actress is posing for the camera while taking a dip in the sea. With her vacation being kicked off, one can expect more pictures of her in bikinis.

Amyra Dastur Raises Temperature

A few days ago, Amyra Dastur's snaps in bikinis had caught the netizens' attention. She had set temperatures soaring in a printed blue two-piece avatar.