Bollywood celebrities are fuming over the inflated electricity bills that they received from the electric company for the month of June. After Taapsee Pannu, many others have spoken about the issue on Twitter.

What Taapsee wrote?

The actress shared the pictures of the bill and claimed that without using much power she has received such a huge amount of bill. According to her, she had been to the apartment only on one occasion for the cleaning purpose and wondered whether someone else was using the power without her notice.

She wrote, "3 months of lockdown and I wonder what appliance(s) I have newly used or bought in the apartment only last month to have such an insane rise in my electricity bill. @Adani_Elec_Mum what kind of POWER r u charging us for?

And this one is for an apartment where no one stays n it's only visited once in a week for cleaning purpose @Adani_Elec_Mum I am now worried if someone is actually using the apartment without our knowledge and you have helped us uncover the reality. [sic]"

Her post made many celebrities to open up on their share of stories. Dino Morea, Renuka Sahane, Amyra Dastur, Ashish Chowdhry, and a few others have received the exorbitant bills. Check out their tweets below:

Dino Morea: I was just going to tweet about it. Literally got a shock, pun intended. There was no surge in electricity, just the bill @Adani_Elec_Mum

Pulkit Samrat: My bill's 30,000/- too!!!!!!! Kya mazaak hai!!?!

Renuka Shahane: Dear @Adani_Elec_Mum I got a bill of Rs5510/= on the 9th of May while in June I got a bill of Rs 29,700 combining May & June where you've charged me Rs 18080 for the month of May. How did Rs.5510/= become Rs.18080/=?

Rajakrishna Menon: Ditto... My bill is 3 X last months. #adani helpline told us not to pay and sort it out wheb the guy comes to cut the power by showing the last few bills. Crazy! Apparently Adani Bandra office is officially open but staff don't go due to Covid so no other way to sort it out

Saumya Tandon: My bill was 28000/- up from average of 8000/- @Adani_Elec_Mum . It seems they have added a lockdown surcharge.

Dhoopashwini: This month i am going to pay almost three times the amount i regularly pay to #adanielectricity . This should be considered as my contribution to the Prime Ministers Relief Care Fund . Jai Hind .

Amyra Dastur: Hi @myBESTElectric I've written to you this morning but the tweet has disappeared. Strange. You've been charging me a high amount on my bills even though I haven't stayed in that flat since April 1st. kindly send me a contact no. so I can speak to someone and sort this out.

Neha Dhupia: Us too ... @thevirdas @Imangadbedi

Ashish Chowdhry: Gosh I did. And yes, three times.

It's a massive jump. Went and checked all the geysers in the house if they were on all month!!

@TataPower.

The spokesperson from the electric company has given clarification to a daily and said, "Bills for March to May were lower as they were an average of the preceding three winter months though actual consumption was higher due to summer and increased usage in the lockdown. Consumers will now start receiving bills based on actual consumption."