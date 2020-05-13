Yesterday the honourable PM announced that India will now India will be heading towards lockdown 4 from May 18. Ever since the news broke, most of the people have become restless and are anxiously waiting for the lockdown to end.

Despite certain relaxations imposed from next week, the theatres are probably going to be out of bounds for a while. In these tough times, only OTT platforms come as a rescue for movie buffs. With an abundance of web shows it's tough for people to pick up shows to watch. With so much already happening in and around the world, we all certainly need a mood changer and hearts now calls for light-hearted stuff rather than heavy movies and shows.

International Business Times India rings to you the list of light-hearted series which are like a fresh breath of air in these turbulent times

Binge on:

Baarish 2 (Alt Balaji and ZEE5)

The very-talented Sharman Joshi and Asha Negi are back to regale audiences in the second season streaming on ALTBalaji and ZEE5. Baarish is a beautiful love-story set in the monsoons. One can just sit back and bask in the romance between this lovable Jodi who has their fair share of ups and downs.

Dealt with utmost maturity, here's a love story that depicts the hardships of maintaining relationships and how two imperfect people are perfect for each other. This heartfelt tale, between a Gujarati diamond merchant and a simple Marathi Mulgi, is filled with adorable moments in abundance that'll make you cherish the bond you share with your loved one.

Four More Shots Please 2 (Amazon Prime Videos)

It hasn't even been a month since the launch of the highly-awaited second season and the makers have already announced a season 3 for the show fans. If you wanted to watch a show that's all about girl power, well this is it. Get set for a beautiful ride where four women go through a journey of love, goof-ups, and self-discovery. An absolute hit amongst the masses, the show stars Sayani Gupta, Bani J, Kirti Kulhari, and Maanvi Gagroo in lead roles and can be binged on Amazon Prime Video.

Never Have I Ever (Netflix)

This one is for all you teenagers out there. The recently-released Netflix show is the story of the complicated life of a modern-day ABCD (American Born Confused Desi) named Devi. While the show is based in America, you'll easily relate to teenage problems that she goes through and be taken back to your memorable days of college. A show that tells you how important it is to be to your roots; you'll fall in love with Indian culture all over again. Starring Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Sendhil Ramamurthy, and Poorna Jagannathan binge-watch the first season spanning 10 episodes to your heart's content.

Mentalhood (Alt Balaji and ZEE5)

If you are currently going crazy due to your kid's cranky behaviour, then this show about a roller coaster journey of motherhood is just for you. It's a power-packed cast that features Karisma Kapoor make her digital debut alongside Sanjay Suri, Dino Morea, Shruti Seth, Shilpa Shukla, Sandhya Mridul, and Tilottama Shome. Trust us, with their highly-relatable performances in raising a child, Mentalhood is the perfect guide to your parenting troubles. With highs and lows aplenty, there's never a dull moment in this fun-filled ride of supermoms and dads. Catch the show that's streaming exclusively on ALTBalaji and ZEE5.

Jamtara (Netlfix India)

Jamtara demystifies the workings of phishing scams in rural India. A group of young men quietly run a lucrative phishing operation from the small village of Jamtara, until a corrupt politician wants a cut of the profit and a cop wants to fight it. The series is a refreshing take on power-play and crime-drama, audiences are used to, with never-seen-before faces and a fast-paced plot that never lets up. A must watch for thrills, it makes for a perfect binge session with 10 episodes of a mere 25 minutes each but packed to the brim with drama.

Panchayat (Amazon Prime Video)

A lighthearted reflection of rural India, Panchayat follows a fresh engineering graduate who is compelled to become the secretary at a Panchayat office in remote UP. With no favourable job prospects in the city, Abhishek Tripathi, played by Jitendra Kumar, find himself doing at an unattractive government job. The show has a lot of takeaways, one of the most important being, how rural India is possibly more equipped to hand 'isolation' compared to its urban counterparts. A fitting comedy-drama for these tough times. each and every actor in the show is well etched and full of life.

Little Things 3 (Netflix India)

Since the runaway success of its first season, Little Things created a modern love story that every urban Indian young adult resonated with. Following Dhruv and Kavya, essayed by the talented Dhruv Sehgal and Mithila Palkar, the show effortlessly showcases how the modern romance pans out through live-in relationships, gender politics and sensible discussions that help them work through their issues. Unlike most love stories written for the screen, Little Things breaks the clutter for its smart, insightful observations made with limited fuss and a developed sense of maturity. Even in its second season, it never distracts itself from being a show about a young couple, struggling to adjust to independent life, burdened with more money than they've ever seen and terrified that one day, it'll all go away.

Happily Ever After

A slice of life series that explores the reality of modern-day wedding goals. Capturing the essence of a millennial relationship, the show brings to light the hitches and glitches that the couple Roneet and Avani face, as they look to make their dream wedding a grand success. The show stars Naveen Kasturia, Harshita Gaur, Shivankit Singh Parihar.

So, what are you waiting for! Keep your mood right and bright by binge-watching these shows that'll certainly leave a smile on your face.