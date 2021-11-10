Tuesday's 'Bigg Boss Telugu 5' episode was a bit emotional, as the inmates were shocked with Jessie's exit from the house. As Jessie gives emotional goodbye hugs to all, he is seen in the secret room getting treated for his vertigo problem.

To everyone's surprise, a small piece of cake is placed by the showrunners, in the yard. The cake is tagged with a note "The most eligible housemate can have this cake". While everyone is confused about the real intentions behind the cake, they discuss who could consume the cake.

While the contestants want to avoid any kind of risks by consuming the cake, they also fear if this is some kind of a mind game, which would launch them into the danger zone. The makers of 'Bigg Boss Telugu 5' released a promo which hints that VJ Sunny dares to consume the cake which is kept in the play area of 'Bigg Boss' house.

While the house captain Anne wants to take a call regarding this, Sunny is seen walking towards the cake and peacefully gulping it. Anne seems to be angry about this daring feat by Sunny, while his friend Manas enjoys Sunny's witty talks all the while. Sunny and Sree Rama Chandra are seen having fun during this process. On the other hand, Jessie seems to be getting better, and is seen watching all the happenings from the secret room.

What happens after Sunny's cake consumption, is to be seen in this episode. Sunny's fans and 'Bigg Boss Telugu 5' viewers are curious, as it is still unknown if the cake task is about winning immunity or if it puts Sunny in the danger zone.

Weekly Review

The week started with one-sided nominations, which landed five contestants - Ravi, Kajal, Sunny, Siri, and Manas in the danger zone. Considering Jessie's ill health, which was barring him from playing the tasks, he was seen resting during most of the tasks. Jessie's health has become worse, and the makers decided to get him out of the 'Bigg Boss' house, in Tuesday's episode.

As Jessie left the house abruptly, the housemates and the viewers were shocked. Also, the housemates are not sure if Jessie would return, or would leave the show. As of now, Jessie, who was examined for his vertigo, is kept in a secret room for further medical investigation. The makers are currently showing him a few scenes from the 'Bigg Boss House', to keep him entertained.

Though Jessie is not a top player, he is one of the strongest contestants of the season, who gives his best in the tasks. So, the makers seem to be ambiguous about Jessie's game, as they have not yet decided to send him out of the house or permit him to play the game.

This ambiguity by the makers has irked the viewers. "Why can't the makers take a call and send Jessie out of this show when he is sick?", one of the viewers complained, while another comment reads, "These people are encashing someone's bad health also, for their TRPs".

Well, Jessie seems to be recovering. Also, his friends inside the 'Bigg Boss Telugu 5' house hope that he will return to play his game.

(With inputs from IANS)