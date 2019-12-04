Popular folk singer Rahul Sipligunj, who recently emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss Telugu 3, is all set to make his acting debut with director Krishna Vamsi's upcoming movie Rangamarthanda.

Rangamarthanda, an emotional family drama, is the official remake of Marathi film Natsamrat, which depicts the tragic life of a stage actor who has retired from acting but is unable to forget his fond memories of theatre. Prakash Raj and Ramya Krishna are playing the actor and his wife, originally essayed by Nana Patekar and Medha Manjrekar, respectively.

After the launch of Rangamarthanda on November 25, Krishna Vamsi tweeted some photos and wrote, "Started ......clap by renowned astrologer numerologist n palmist and a good friend balumunnagi ......in good spirits .. First shot directed by my wellwisher longtime friend n sensational director TEJA ... ThQ Teja... Camera switch on by the producer of RANGAMAARTHANDA n dear friend Madhu kalepu ....." (sic)

Soon after Rangamarthanda had its opening ceremony, speculations were made about various aspects of the film. But Krishna Vamsi took to Twitter to rubbish the rumours. The director tweeted on November 28, "Plz don't beleive any info about RANGAMARTHANDA till i announce here... ThQ." (sic)

A day later, Krishna Vamsi announced that Rahul Sipligunj is on board and he would play a sweet role in Rangamarthanda. The director tweeted on November 29, "Bigboss season 3 winner and cute n charming Rahul is doing a very sweet charecter in our RANGAMARTHANDA ..... welcome to d stage bro . Goodluck" (sic)

Rahul Sipligunj, who has several chartbusters for his credit, is now all thrilled over his acting debut. The folk singer tweeted on December 1, "I feel very honoured to be a part of this amazing movie with impeccable cast, A big thanks to @director_kv #krishnavamsi Garu I feel very lucky and super excited for the shoot. My debut as an actor, I need all your blessings chichas! #rangamarthanda." (sic)