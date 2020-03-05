Bigg Boss Telugu 3 winner Rahul Sipligunj was reportedly brutally by attacked TRS MLA Rohith Reddy and his friend at a pub in Hyderabad on Wednesday night. The videos featuring the incident are going viral on social media.

It is reported that Rahul Sipligunj was reportedly partying with his girls' gang at Prism Pum, near Gachibowli on Wednesday, when MLA Revanth Reddy and his relatives attacked him. According to Rahul, the fight started after the TRS MLA gang members misbehaved with his girls. But the relatives of Revanth claim that the Bigg Boss Telugu 3 winner misbehaved with them.

In this brutal attack, Rahul Sipligunj suffered injuries and he was treated at a hospital in Gachibowli. But he has not lodge a complaint with the police yet. Soon after this incident, the video of this fight made their way and started creating a lot of buzz on social media. Hence, the police are said to be considering on registering a complaint as per Suo Moto.

Aakashavaani tweeted the video and wrote, "#RahulSipligunj was attacked by a group related to MLA Rohith Reddy at a club last night in Hyderabad. Later, Rahul got treated at a hospital in Gachibowli but didn't file a complaint yet. Cops planning to register a complaint as per Suo Moto and investigate further."

However, Rahul Sipligunj are sad and furious with TRS MLA Rohith Reddy and his relatives after watching the videos of their brutal attack on him. They took to Twitter to extend their support to the folk singer. They also condemned the incident and urged KTR aka KT Rama Rao and Telangana to take action against Revanth Reddy.

