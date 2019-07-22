Some audience are apparently upset with the entry of real-life couple Varun Sandesh and his wife Vithika Sheru in to the house of Bigg Boss Telugu 3. They wish that their marriage will not end in divorce.

After a long wait, Bigg Boss Telugu 3 went on air on Star Maa on July 21. Host Akkineni Nagarjuna was seen introducing 15 contestants of the show and locking them inside the house on Sunday. Varun Sandesh and his wife Vithika Sheru were among the 15 participants, who entered the house last night.

Along with his wife Vithika Sheru, Varun Sandesh entered the stage of Bigg Boss Telugu 3 as the 14th contestant. Nagarjuna received the couple warmly and said that he liked Varun's Happy Days, which was directed by Shekhar Kammula. Talking to Nag, Vithika narrated how she met Varun on a film set and fell in love with him after seeing his good nature. It turned out be love-cum-arrange marriage.

Later, Nagarjuna explained a situation, where in 13 participants are evicted from the show and only two of them – Varun and Vithika are in the final race. He asked them what their reaction would be. Vithika said that she has done lot of hard work and she would like to be winner. Varun Sandesh also wished to be the winner of the show, but he said he would give first preference to his wife.

For the first time in the three years, a real-life celebrity couple is entering the Bigg Boss Telugu house. Many viewers are all excited to see their life style and how they live inside the house, fighting with other contestants. They also want to see whether they will support each other during the nomination for elimination.

Why that‏ @HeeZG0ne

Whoa! What a lovely entry by Varun Sandesh.. missing his best days on screen. My favs so far are: Varun Sandesh and Sree Mukhi. I just hope, contestants doesn't play safe game by acting and playing politically correct. #BiggBossTelugu3 I am pretty sure, Varun Sandesh and his wife are gonna kiss each other at some point in the show. Movies lone kiss scene censor ledu kabatti, @StarMaa will air it as well. #BiggBossTelugu3

But some viewers regret Varun Sandesh and Vithika Sheru's entry in to the house of Bigg Boss Telugu 3, which is not meant for a decent couple like them. They fear that this show might create differences between the two and their marriage might end up in divorce. A few of them took to Twitter to express their concern over the couple's entry and here are their comments.

Poornesh Yalamuri‏ @PoorneshYhp

Varun Sandesh and Vitika in the show. I only wish, their marriage won't end in divorce or something else after the show! Are they aware of the problems they may face? Or are they so mature to handle any fight? I could see the difference right in the beginning #BiggBossTelugu3

Yash #RahulRambos‏ @YashR06

Watching a married couple entering into Bigg Boss House is one of the worst thing I ever seen ... This is total stupidity from the both sides who approached those couple for the show & those brainless couple accepting the proposal ..God save their relationship #BiggBossTelugu3

Arjun Rao‏ @ArjunRa89307732

If Varun Sandesh and his wife both entering #BiggBossTelugu3 show for same season..That would be the biggest mistake ever by this innocent couple..(Maa Tv will create rift b/w this two in the name of tasks that way TRP will increase) Papam Bali ayutharu

Simplenag9‏ @MyselfNKK