Bigg boss gave shocker to Varun Sandesh, Vithika, Sreemukhi, Baba Bhaskar and Jaffar Babu, by nominating them for eviction on the day of opening episode of Akkineni Nagarjuna's Bigg Boss Telugu 3.

The launch of Bigg Boss Telugu 3 had been in a doldrum for the last few months. After facing several problem, the hit Telugu reality TV show went on air on Sunday. Akkineni Nagajuna introduced 15 contestants of the house to the viewers. After locking them inside the house, he bid good bye to audience.

TV actor Shiva Jyothi, TV actor Ravi Kishan, Ashu Reddy, Jaffar Babu, Himaja Reddy, Rahul silpigunj, Rohini Noni, Baba Bhaskar, Punarnavi Bhupalam, Hema, Ali Raza, Mahesh Vitta, Sreemukhi, Varun Sandesh and his wife Vithika Sheru are contestants of Akkineni Nagarjuna's show Bigg Boss Telugu 3.

All the contestants were excited to enter the house of Bigg Boss Telugu 3 and they happily introduced to each other. As the launch episode of the show ended, the makers aired a promo of its next day episode. In this video, big boss announced the names of the contestants, who are nominated for elimination in the first week.

Five participants like actor Varun Sandesh, his wife Vithika Sheru, Sreemukhi, Baba Bhaskar and Jaffar Babu are in the list of the nominations for the eviction from Bigg Boss Telugu 3. All of them are in a shock and dismay to hear the news in the promo of the show. It should be seen who among the five will walk out of the show in its opening week.