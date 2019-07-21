The audience is finally set to witness host Akkineni Nagarjuna introduce 15 contestants of the much-awaited reality TV show, Bigg Boss Telugu 3, which will start broadcasting on Star Maa from Sunday, July 21.

Bigg Boss Telugu is one of the most popular TV shows. Its first season, which was hosted by Junior NTR, was a big hit, but the young tiger declined to comeback on the show for its second season due to prior commitments.

The makers brought actor Nani to host the second season in a move which was dramatic and successful.

But natural star Nani too denied coming back on the third season of Bigg Boss Telugu, as he was trolled on social media by the fans of Kaushal and some other top contestants. The producers of Bigg Boss Telugu 3 had a tough time in finding a suitable host for the latest season. They approached several leading actors, including Chiranjeevi, Venkatesh and Rana Daggubati, before finalising Akkineni Nagarjuna.

The makers of Bigg Boss Telugu 3 approached more than 200 popular celebs from films, TV, sports and other fields and finalizing 15 top ones among them to be contestants. A list of participants has been doing rounds in the media for a long time, but the makers have not confirmed any of them. Akkineni Nagarjuna will reveal the list of the participants, as the show goes on air tonight.

Bigg Boss Telugu 3 was expected to go on air in June before it's Tamil version went live. However, the makers faced a lot of problem for the selection of the host, which delayed it by a month.

A couple of women lodged a complaint against the makers, but the High Court quashed the case. Finally, the show is launched tonight. We bring you live updates on the show. Stay locked to this page to see the contestants list.