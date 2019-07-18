Bigg Boss Telugu 3 has landed in another trouble after a students' association reportedly tried to attack Akkineni Nagarjuna's residence in Hyderabad. A high alert has been declared outside his house.

Bigg Boss Telugu 3 is undoubtedly one of the most awaited Telugu reality TV shows of 2019. But the show has been delayed due to a series of problem. When everyone thought that it would take off on July 21, the show land in a controversy after actress Gayatri Gupta and journalist Shwetha Reddy filed a complaint against its makers. They have alleged casting couch and breach of the agreement.

In their complaints, Swetha Reddy and Gayathri Gupta alleged that the coordinators of Bigg Boss Telugu 2 tried to sexually harass them by asking inappropriate personal questions. They also claimed that they had a meeting with the coordinators a few times and finalised their payments. But now they have stopped responding, which resulted in both of them rejecting some other offers.

Now, the students' organisation has launched a protest demanding the cancellation of Bigg Boss Telugu 3. They are reportedly even trying to storm the house of host Akkineni Nagarjuna at Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad. The police have declared a high alert and provided protection at the residence of the senior actor.

The latest development has fueled speculations that Bigg Boss Telugu 3 might be cancelled and the audience, who are eagerly waiting for its telecast, are disturbed by the latest reports about the show. They are apparently confused over whether the makers will really cancel the show.