Host Akkineni Nagarjuna, who launched Bigg Boss Telugu 3 on Sunday, was trolled for hugging the female contestants and shaking hands with male participants. His funny memes are creating buzz on social media.

After Jr NTR and Nani rejected it, the makers of Bigg Boss Telugu 3 approached several popular celebrities with the offer to host the show and finally ended up signing Akkineni Nagarjuna. Jr NTR and Nani were trolled for their nervousness on their opening episodes. All the viewers were eager to see whether Nag would outsmart the two young actors. The senior actor really did it and won their hearts on Sunday.

Unlike Jr NTR and Nani, Akkineni Nagarjuna, who earlier hosted Meelo Evaru Koteeswarudu 1 and 2, never showed nervousness at the launch of Bigg Boss Telugu 3. He remained matured and cool throughout the opening episode. Many viewers were in love with his performance and they opined that the makers of the show could have roped in for its first and second seasons instead of Jr NTR and Nani.

But some viewers did not like Akkineni Nagarjuna's hosting for one reason. The host was seen asking all the female contestants give me a hug, whereas he shook hands with male participants and sent them inside the house of Bigg Boss Telugu 3. This became fodder for trolls, who went on mocking him through funny memes and comments on Twitter and other social networking sites.

Pavan $h@rm@‏ @saipavandarsi

Nagarjuna garu lady house mates ite "let's have a hug and go into the house" male ite "let's go into the house anta" sooper abba #Manmadhudu2 #BiggBossTelugu3

Baba Aaraamdev‏ @Bakth_Launda

Nagarjuna to contestants on #BiggBossTelugu3 Girl: Hey, come and give me a hug Boy: Don't even shake my hand. Get lost Couple: I know your husband is right beside you but still, give me a hug

Mrs.Pushpa Snigdha‏ @PushpaSnigdha

I think this time a female contestant will win #BiggBossTelugu3 Andulo nu #Manmadhudu host chestuna and even I feel like female contestamts are more famous and well known this time (may be Nagarjuna sir selection) What u guys say❗❓