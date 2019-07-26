Actor Varun Sandesh could not stop extending his support to his wife Vithika Sheru after Mahesh Vitta picked up a fight inside the house of Bigg Boss Telugu 3. Mahesh was trolled for not showing respect to her.

On Thursday, Bigg Boss randomly divided all the contestants into students and teachers and assigned a childhood task. But a clash broke out between Mahesh, Ravi and Rohini when Mahesh declined to take part in the task. Finally, Punarnavi convinced him and made him participate in the show.

Later, Mahesh Vitta was seen standing near the door keeping his hand across the door. When Vithika Sheru came to enter the room, he told her to pass below his hand. The two then got into a heated argument and Varun Sandesh entered the scene to defend his wife.

When Varun and Vithika entered Bigg Boss Telugu 3, many viewers were shocked over the couple's decision. They felt that they should not have entered the controversial show, which is not meant for them. Mahesh Vitta's fight has made them feel the heat for the first time inside the house.

However, this fight inside the house of Bigg Boss Telugu 3 fueled a big debate on social media. A few viewers found a problem with Vithika Sheru, who picked up a fight with Mahesh Vitta and tried to project him as a villain. Here are some of the comments.

Vithika is intentionally picking up fights. She thinks Varun and her are Deepika and Ranveer of #BiggBossTelugu3 house. Good job by Mahesh. My full support to you. Team #MaheshVitta

#Vittika said "Apna time aayega"2 Vitta 4saying OA abt their acting as child. Wah.what a perfect timing she got to make #MaheshVitta a villain. Well played girl. But know that its a dirty game. Might b he is arrogant,but she intentionally picked a fight wid him. #BiggBossTelugu3

But most of the audience finds wrong with Mahesh Vitta. They feel that he was disrespectful towards Vithika. He is showing a lot of attitude inside the house. He needs to learn how to treat the inmates of Bigg Boss Telugu 3. He is now being trolled on social media and here are some of those tweets.

The way #MaheshVitta stood near the door is absolutely ill mannered Girls have to pass down his hand, and the way he is speaking also triggering others #Vithika is right in asking face to face rather than speaking somewhere, sometime behind him. #BiggBossTelugu3

#MaheshVitta acts triggered many inside and outside of #BiggBossTelugu3 Some say it was casually said and no need to make it big and Some argue he has not given respect to women when they are entering the room as he blocks the entrance!

#MaheshVitta has a attitude. But you can clearly hear him saying . . . " Po . . Door nenu pattukunta" I dont see why that is degrading. That is how ppl speak where he comes from and that slang is what he speaks in movies too. #Bigbosstelugu #bigbosstelugu3

@TeluguBiggBoss3 #MaheshVitta want to show to HM that he is taller then female contestants..So he make them go across his under arm ...such an idiot. #supportvarun... First of all why he is holding the door like that...he don't have respects other HMs.. @iamnagarjuna @StarMaa

1-#MaheshVitta had valid reasons for not playing 2-invalid point because tv is switched off by hema she herself agreed 3- as per telecast beginning and end was not shown, he shouted when varun came on him showing his finger and kept listening untill he shout.

#BiggBossTelugu3 #MaheshVitta seems to be genuine in showing his real attitude , I think there should not be that much controversy I support #MaheshVitta in this context he is not over acting like Varun and vathika..BIGG BOSS IS FOR SHOWING REAL ATTITUDE NOT FOR OVER ACTING.

#MaheshVitta must've been approached by BB3 guys expecting entertainment... But look what he is upto. Am still his fan and his acting... Hope he comes out off this situation in a better manner. May be ilanti pressure eppudu experience avaledhemo. #BiggBossTelugu3

When the final list of #BiggBoss announced I thought, we can have some fun bcoz of the presence of #MaheshVitta as he is so close to viewers with YT videos I felt he will entertain viewers just like Dhanraj & Navdeep Just 3 days everything is GONE. #BiggBoss #BiggBossTelugu3

