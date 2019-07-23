Akkineni Nagarjuna, the host of Bigg Boss Telugu 3, introduced 15 contestants and locked them inside the house. Those participants will lock horns with each other for 10 days to win the title of the show.

Shiva Jyothi, TV actor Ravi Kishan, Ashu Reddy, Jaffar Babu, Himaja Reddy, Rahul silpigunj, Rohini Noni, Baba Bhaskar, Punarnavi Bhupalam, Hema, Ali Raza, Mahesh Vitta, Sreemukhi, Varun Sandesh and his wife Vithika Sheru have entered as contestants of Bigg Boss Telugu 3 on Sunday.

We bring you these Bigg Boss Telugu 3 contestants' profiles and pictures. Scroll down to see the details.

1. Shiva Jyothi rose to face with her stint as Savitri oposite Bithiri Sathi on the V6 channel's TV show Theenmaar, which is popular satirical news show. Her actual name is Shiva Hailing from a middle-class family in Nizamabad, she became a popular newsreader in Telangana with her skills. She has created a niche for herself through her Telangana slang, sense of humour and awareness on a wide range of topics.

2. Ravi Krishna is one of the young and talented TV serial actors and he has featured in several hist TV serials, which were aired on all the leading entertainment channels. Sundarakanda, That is Mahalakshmi, Bava Maradallu are some of his notable serials. He has amassed a huge number of fans with his amazing acting skills.

3. Ashu Reddy was born and brought up in Visakhapatnam and settled in the USA. She made her acting debut with the movie Chal Mohan Ranga, which features her as Megha Akash's friend. She is considered as Jr Samantha by netizens and rose to fame with her posts and videos on social media. She was in depression for six months, post her breakup. Now, she is hoping to bring a change in her life through Bigg Boss Telugu 3.

4. Jaffar Babu is one of the popular journalists from Telugu TV industry. He has worked as an Input editor in TV9 channel, where he is know for hosting a popular programme called Mukha-Mukhi. He has created most sensational interviews which went viral on social media. He is often trolled by the netizens on social media. There is no doubt he can trigger a controversy in the house of Bigg Boss Telugu 3.

5. Himaja Reddy is one of the young and popular character artistes. She started her acting career with Shivam in 2015. She has played various roles in 15 Telugu movies in the last five years. Nenu Sailaja, Dhruva, Mahanubhavudu, Sathamanam Bhavati and Spyder are some of her notable movies.

6. Rohini Noni is a TV serial artist known for playing comic roles, especially in the TV show Konchem Ishtam Konchem Kashtam. A fun-loving person in general, Rohini enjoys a great following from the female audiences.

7. Rahul Sipligunj is an independent music artist who produced a lot of own compositions. Known for a lot of Telangana songs, Rahul is also a main-stream singer. He also crooned a song for the recent successful movie 'iSmart Shankar'. He sang the title song of Ram Charan's Rangasthalam as well. He is based in Hyderabad and has a decent following on social media.

8. Baba Bhaskar is a noted choreographer who worked for a lot of movies including that of those starring Super Star Rajinikanth. He also acted as a judge for a number of dance-based reality shows on the small screen. He is regularly seen as a judge in the dance shows and the audiences find him as a familiar face.

9. Punarnavi Bhupalam Having made her debut as a second female lead in the movie Uyyala Jampala, Punarnavi impressed a lot of audiences but failed to convert her success into big opportunities. She was seen as Sharwanand's daughter in Malli Malli idhi Rani Roju. Punarnavi who likes to be called Navi is also someone whom netizens follow the most.

10. Hema The most popular of all the contestants this season is Hema. With a career spanning more than two decades, Hema is a versatile character artist in Telugu cinema. She worked with star directors and star heroes. She is also an interesting contestant to watch out for. Since Hema wants to enter politics soon, her presence on this show is quite an important stint.

11. Ali Reza is known for his presence in movies as well as TV. He acted as Ram Charan's side-kicks in Dhruva and also acted in the movies Hyderabad Nawabs 2, Gayakudu and a few others. He acted in TV Serials Evare Nuvvu Mohini and Maate Mantramu. He has a great following on TV.

12. Mahesh Vitta Hailing from Rayalaseema region, Mahesh Vitta is popular for a wide range of comic roles in Telugu mainstream cinema. His performance in Nani's Krishnarjuna Yuddham is widely appreciated by everyone.

13. Sreemukhi Having made her debut as a TV host, Sreemukhi went on to play main lead and secondary leads in the movies. She was also seen as Allu Arjun's sister in Julayi. She made her debut as a heroine with the movie Prema Ishq Kaadhal and found her big success. Later, she acted in a lot of movies but she grew popular with the TV show Pataas. She is one of the TV hosts who enjoys a great demand in Telugu TV industry. After Hema, it is Sreemukhi who enjoys a massive fan base.

14 & 15. Varun Sandesh-Vithika Sheru For the first time ever in the Telugu Bigg Boss history, a real-life couple made their way into the house. Varun Sandesh who made her debut with the film Happy Days and Vithika who made her debut with Prema Ishq Kaadhal tied the knot in real life a couple of years ago. Both the actors are not doing well in their careers and Bigg Boss seems to be a great opportunity for them for eyeing a comeback. Though they entered the house as a couple, they have to play the game individually!