The buzz on the social media is that Rahul Sipligunj, Punarnavi Bhupalam, Varun Sandesh and Mahesh Vitta have been nominated for the elimination from the Bigg Boss Telugu 3 house in week 11.

Bigg Boss kick-started the nomination process on 71st day of Bigg Boss Telugu 3 and he had a new task named 'Ralle Ratnalu'. As per this task, the housemates need to lead a rustic life in the garden area without any amenities. Nobody except Sreemukhi is allowed to go inside the house and they have to use the minimum amenities placed outside the house

As per the task Ralle Ratnalu, the participants need to collect stones with labels 20, 50, 100 and 200 from the shower that falls from the sky at intervals. They have to stop it once they hear the buzzer sound. The contestant, who collects less worth of stones, will be disqualified from the task and nominated for elimination from Bigg Boss Telugu 3 this week. Captain Sreemukhi will take the decision at crucial times.

There will be four rounds of buzz and a minimum of one contestant will get nominated for elimination from Bigg Boss Telugu 3. The first round of this task got over on Monday and Rahul Sipligunj was directly nominated. The remaining three rounds will be aired tonight and the list of nominated contestants will be announced in this episode.

But the details of tonight seem to have been leaked, as a list of nominated housemates is doing rounds on Twitter. According to this list, Rahul Sipligunj, Punarnavi Bhupalam, Varun Sandesh and Mahesh Vitta have been nominated for the eviction from the Bigg Boss Telugu 3 house in this week. We have to wait to see the credibility of this list. Here are some of those Twitter comments.

Premkumar @premkumar444411

Updated nominations list..! #mahesh #punarnavi #rahul #varun Punarnavi ni ea week evaru kapadutharo chustha . #BiggBossTelugu3

YASH @yash_324

Punnu Mahesh Rahul Varun Nomination list #BiggBossTelugu3

Bagara annam @BagaraRice