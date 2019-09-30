The makers of Bigg Boss Telugu 3 have released a promo of tonight's episode, which shows that the contestants will face a new challenge to escape from the nomination for the elimination this week.

Star Maa has released a new promo of Bigg Boss Telugu 3 on its Twitter account and wrote, "Nalugu rallu sampayinchukotam ante idey emo #BiggBossTelugu3 Today at 9:30 PM on @StarMaa."

As the promo begins, Sreemukhi, the captain of the Bigg Boss Telugu 3 house, is reading the notice of Bigg Boss. She says that Ralle Ratnam is the task for this week. All the housemates will be snatched off their luxury life and they have to lead a rustic life for a day. Once in a while, there will be the rain of stones from the sky. They have collected the stones and keep them in their respective baskets.

The contestants have to stop collecting stones the moment they hear the buzzer sound. The person, who has lesser number of stone, will be nominated for the elimination from the Bigg Boss Telugu 3 house this week. The housemates have to collect more number of stones to escape the nominations.

Bigg Boss has chosen a different task for the nominations every week in the last week, but the viewers have seen most of them in the previous seasons. All of those tasks lacked freshness. However, the contestants will get a brand new challenge, which the audience has witnessed ever in the history of Bigg Boss Telugu.

Bigg Boss Telugu 3 is just five weeks away from its grand finale and most of the 10 housemates, who are now staying in the house, are tough competitors. Tonight's task of collecting stones is really going to be a big challenge for all them. The housemates, who are strong, quick and smart will succeed in this challenge, who is sure to help the makers of the show find out the weakest inmates.

Most of the male contestants are strong enough to succeed in this nomination task. Among the girls, Sreemukhi has nothing to worry, as she is the captain of the Bigg Boss Telugu 3 house this week. Punarnavi Bhoopalam, Vithika Sheru and Siva Jyothi will have a tough time in this task and the promos offer a glimpse at how they struggle to collect stones during the process.