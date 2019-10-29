In the latest episode of Bigg Boss, the contestants celebrated Deepavali with a special guest. The guest is none other than anchor Suma Kanakala. It is known that Suma is a lot of fun to be around and her presence in the house created a great atmosphere for the contestants. Initially when Suma entered, she covered her face with dupatta and the contestants thought it was Tamanna Simhadri. So when they saw Suma, she was like, "Do I look like Tamanna?"

Contestants were happy to have Suma in the house and they spent some quality time together. Suma went all around the house as she wanted to see what the house actually looks like asking the contestants about how living in the Bigg Boss house has been so far. She observed every little detail of the house and asked Rahul to show the restrooms too.

When she entered the kitchen, Ali said, "Baba Master feels that the kitchen belongs to him. He is the King and it is his dynasty. He doesn't even allow anyone else into the kitchen and eat if anyone else cooks. But I appreciate his efforts to cook and feed all of us."

When Suma asked the contestants what they miss the most in this home is, they said they miss their family. Varun said, "I miss some small pleasures of life. Like I miss watching movies which is my favourite thing to do. I want to watch a two and half an hour movie. Any movie it could be. I miss my wife and spending quality time with her."

Also, they cooked mutton biryani having a ball together. On the whole, the Diwali festival celebrations of the contestants went quite well. Soon, the grand finale will be held and one among the top five contestants is going to grab the title.