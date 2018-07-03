The new promo of Bigg Boss Telugu 2 shows that actress Nandini Rai, who was recently seen having a fight with Bhanu Sree, will be having a heated argument with Tejaswi Madivada in Tuesday's episode.

The bosses of Star Maa released a teaser of Bigg Boss Telugu 2 on Twitter and wrote, "What happened between #Tejaswi & #Nandini? #BiggBossTelugu2..Today at 9:30 PM on @StarMaa."

In the video of Bigg Boss Telugu 2, Tejaswi Madivada says, "Just because she did not agree, truth doesn't change right Bhanu?"

Nandini Rai is furious and she says, "These are all chief things for me!"

Later, Tejaswi is seen seated on a sofa and laughing at her while Samrat, who is seated next to her, tries to hide his head. Nandini Rai is seen crying and other housemates try to console her. Tejaswini says, "Some new girl shouldn't come and tell me about you and me."

The promo of Bigg Boss Telugu 2 ends with Nandini Rai saying, "Tell her to keep her attitude to herself, even I have a lot. I just didn't start to show it."

The fight featured in the new promo of Bigg Boss Telugu 2 has created a lot of curiosity about Tuesday's episode. On the other hand, some viewers of Bigg Boss Telugu 2 are apparently upset with Tejaswi's overreactions. In reply to the Star Maa's post, they condemned her and requested Bigg Boss to eliminate her.

It's just part of Task Don't worry Guys.. Next Sunday Confirm ga Tejswini Eliminate. Just Wait And See. But Talk Vachindi Bigg Boss House lo ki Wildcard Entry Chalaki Chanthi vasthunadu antha.

Please elimanation for Tejaswani yenti ra deeni over action chudaleka potunnam Tokkalo game e week double dhamaka two house mates elimanation avutaru .... andhulo tejaswani confirm Daani over action adi

Tejaswini Double Game

A few viewers of Bigg Boss Telugu 2 feel that Nandini Rai should mend her ways and stop fighting with the housemates.

