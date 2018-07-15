Bigg Boss Telugu 2 has successfully completed five weeks and three housemates – Bhanu Sree, Deepthi, and Ganesh – have been nominated for elimination from the reality TV show this weekend.

Bigg Boss held the nomination process in a unique way on Monday. He got a phone booth installed in the garden area of the house of Bigg Boss Telugu 2. Housemates received a call from him and they were given a task. Participants had to get the task done by a contestant nominated by the Bigg Boss.

Most of the housemates were successful in getting the tasks done, but two contestants failed. To save herself, Deepthi had to ask Nandini to convince Kaushal to nominate himself for elimination every week till the end of the show. On the other hand, Bhanu Sree had to make Amit Tiwari remove his headgear and also sacrifice his captainship throughout this season. Both of them could not get their task done.

Bhanu Sree and Deepthi were nominated for elimination from Bigg Boss Telugu 2. Ganesh was successful in getting his task done by Babu Gogineni, but he was forced to self-nominate by Roll Rida. One of these three housemates will be seen walking out of the house on Sunday night.

IBTimes India held a poll to decide on who should be sent out of the house of Bigg Boss Telugu 2. Thousands of viewers cast their votes many want Bhanu Sree to leave the show. The buzz on the social media claims that Nani has also decided to eliminate her.

We bring you live updates on this Sunday episode of Bigg Boss Telugu 2. Stay locked to this page for updates about the fifth elimination.