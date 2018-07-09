Big boss has kick-started the process for the nomination for the fifth elimination from the Bigg Boss Telugu 2. Actress Tejaswi has been the first nomination for elimination

The housemates wake up for the tunes of the song Hello ekkadunnav and they Nandini Rai and Kaushal are seen in personal discussion. Deepthi is yet to get over the elimination of Shyamala and Geetha Madhuri is seen consoling. In the next scene, all the housemates are gathered in the bedroom and discuss about captain's room.

All of them run to garden area after seeing a phone booth there. Tejaswi are all excited to see phone. At 2.00 PM, phone rings and Tejaswi picks it. Big boss says that she is nominated for picking the call first. Meanwhile, he gives a special power to save one person from elimination.

Tejaswi is seated inside the booth and he makes Samrat shave his beard. After this she receives a call from big boss, who says that she is safe from the nomination this week. He asks her to send Ganesh inside the booth.

At 3.00 pm, Ganesh receives the call and big boss says that he is nominated for elimination. He gives a task to save himself from eviction. He has to make Babu Gogineni eat coriander. Ganesh is saved from nomination from elimination after Babu eats coriander. Big boss asks Ganesh to send Deepthi inside the booth.

At 5.00 pm, Big boss gives a task to Deepthi to save herself from nomination for elimination. She has to ask Nandini to convince Kaushal to nominate himself for elimination every week till the end of the show. Nandini tries her best to convince him. But he says that he has already sacrificed his special power for her. I have entered the show to win it and he is not ready to accept her advice.

Nandini goes back to Deepthi and tells her the same. Deepthi says that it is fine. Meanwhile, she gets call from big boss, who says that she has been nominated as she has failed in her task. He asks her to send in Geetha Madhuri.

Geetha Madhuri receives the call from big boss, who says that she has to make Tejaswi cut 1/3 of her white blanket to save herself. Geetha tells the same to Tejaswi and asks her to think twice before doing it. But Tejaswi does it without a second thought. Later, big boss says that she is saved from nomination and asks him to send Tanish.

Tanish receives the call from big boss, who says that he has to make Deepthi Sunaina to cut short her hair.