The nominations for the week's elimination in Bigg Boss Telugu 2 are a bit complicated. With a couple of top contenders in the elimination zone, it has become a touch-and-go process for the vote out. Babu Gogineni, Tejaswi, Kaushal, Nandini, Syamala, and Deepti are in the danger zone and face elimination this week.

There is a tight competition, as almost every contender in the danger zone today, is a good performer so far. While the predictions are against Tejaswi and Syamala, who is the one to get eliminated today, is the burning question right now.

Bigg Boss Telugu 2 which is being hosted by Natural star Nani is undoubtedly one of the most entertaining reality shows on Telugu television. Though there was an apprehension of how the audience would receive a reality show like this, the first season of Bigg Boss Telugu became a colossal hit, with NTR as the host. Bigg Boss 2 Telugu is marching forward with a record-domain.

With enough drama and gossip in the Bigg Boss Telugu 2 house, the contestants seem to be performing their tasks with utmost energy. Despite the weekend elimination tensions, each contestant is currently settled in with a significant role in the second season of Bigg Boss Telugu.

Moving forward with the coming episodes on Bigg Boss Telugu 2, the elimination has become a heavy task, as the audience is getting accustomed to the drama of each contestant on the show.

Here we go! Providing you the Live Updates on the week's elimination. Catch up with this thread, to know who is to pack the bags and get going home tonight!