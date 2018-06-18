Yashika Aannand (Yashika Anand) has entered the house of Bigg Boss Tamil 2. She is the youngest contestant to be in the reality show this season, which was launched on Sunday, June 17.

Kavalai Vendam was her first movie in which she did a cameo. Her second movie Dhuruvangal Pathinaaru gave her the break in Tamil film industry. But it is her recent movie Iruttu Araiyil Murattu Kuththu, which brought her under the limelight. She has been compared to Hollywood's porn star Mia Khalifa.

Her views on losing virginity before the marriage, watching porn and other issues raised many eyebrows in the industry.

On asking about when was the first time she saw an adult movie, Yashika revealed, "I was caught at home. I was searching for blue films. Those days people were not familiar with the word porn. I was in the 1st standard when my cousins and I were curious to know about it. I was caught by my mom, who banged on my head, asking me 'what are you seeing'. Although we were caught my parents were open about it."

In another interview, the Bigg Boss Tamil contestant claimed that she would like to share her bed with Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh. Further, her ultra-glamorous photos on social media sites never failed to grab the eye balls of the youths.

Yashika Aannand's Next Movies: Odavum Mudiyathu Oliyavum Mudiyathu, Aayiram Kaal Mandapam, NOTA and Ulagam Vilaikku Varuthu are her upcoming movies.

Yashika Aannand's Biography:

Birth date and Place: August 4, 1999 in New Delhi

Age: 21

Zodiac Sign: Aquarius

Education: Sherwood Hall School and SRM Intitute of Science and Technology

Religion: Hindu

Favourite Actor: Kamal Haasan

Favourite Movie: Pokkiri

Hobbies: Dancing and singing