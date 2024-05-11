Abdu Rozik announced his engagement on social media. The Bigg Boss star had recently shared the news of finding love and has now surprised his fans and followers by sharing his engagement pictures. In the pictures, Abdu can be seen getting engaged to a woman who is veiled. Abdu can be seen placing ring on his fiancée's finger and the duo pose for pictures.

Both, Abdu and his fiancée, Amira, were dressed in traditional attire. The engagement took place in Sharjah. "Allhamdulillah, 24.04.2024 #forever #boy #girl #love #life #engagement #nikkah #bride #wedding #marriage #abdurozik #dubai #sharjah #tajikistan #uae," he wrote.

Abdu on finding love

In a previous post, Abdu had shared that he had found love. "I never imagined in my life that I will be so lucky to find someone who respects me and is not burdened by the obstacles in my life 7th of July save the date!! I cannot express to you in words how happy I am #love #marriage #engagement #life #wedding #romance #lifepartner #engaged," he wrote.

Abdu growing

Abdu, in his latest interview, had revealed that Salman Khan will be there to bless him on his wedding day on July 7 in Dubai. Abdu, a Tajikistani singer, enjoys mammoth fan following. The singer suffers from growth hormone deficiency but had revealed that he was suddenly growing and called it 'miraculous'. "Can you see a difference?? Doctors told us that I would not grow and that I have 0 percent growth hormone. Allhamdulillah a miracle, with all your love, support and prayers I'm growing!! #health #pray #love #fans #support #singer #boxer #tajikistan #uae #india #london #viral," he had written on social media.

Abdu, who is the world's smallest singer, enjoys a special friendship with Salman Khan. The BB host found his antics and behaviour so cute and wise that Abdu was invited as a guest in other seasons as well. According to reports, Abdu belongs to a family of gardeners in Tajikistan and rose to fame after a video of him fighting Hasbulla went viral on social media.