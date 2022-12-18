Bigg Boss 16 fans were left in shock after Tajikstani singer Abdu Rozik made his exit from the show on the December 17th episode. Not only fans but even Housemates were left in disbelief after the contestant was told to leave.

In the latest promo by Colors, Bigg Boss asks Abdu to leave the show and come out of the house. Following the announcement, not only the 19-year-old but also his housemates, Sajid Khan, Shiv Thakre and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia were seen visibility shaken by the announcement. However, there is a twist, Abdu will be re-entering the house after completing a show. Yes, you that right!

Abdu Rozik exits the show

This first time in the history of Bigg Boss such a thing might happen when a contest was allowed to take up a project and can also re-enter the house if contestants allow it.

This is what Bigg Boss told the housemates about Abdu's exit. "As you know, we keep everything in this show very transparent. We have received a bizarre request from the management team of Abdu Rozik. They have told us that a renowned international company wants to create a game around Abdu and they need his live motion capturing. They call it a life-changing opportunity for Abdu."

It was then that Abdu was allowed to step out of Bigg Boss' house and shoot for his project. He would also be allowed to return to the game after he completes his project.

And now whether he will come back inside the house is something which only the inmates will have the power to decide.

This boy is so strong and a WINNER in Life. ????

He was smiling despite not being able to take anything. Still never complained or used the victim card!!! Hats off to #AbduRozik ❤️??? #BB16 #BiggBoss16 pic.twitter.com/3mNvu8Si9g — . (@PaigesAngel_) December 14, 2022

Several media reports state that Abdu will participate in the game as a contestant or a guest, which will be decided by the contestants at that time.

Fans trend #NoBBWithoutAbdu

Upon seeing Abdu's exit, fans have taken to social media and expressed their fondness towards the Tajikistani singer and started the trend #NoBBWithoutAbdu and #BringBackAbdu.

A user, "I will quit watching the show if @ColorsTV doesnt bring abdu back,he is the main reason of high trp,bb16 is successful because of abdu! no one else deserves to be there in the finale more than him. #AbduRozik #BB16."

Soundarya And Abdu shared a very genuine bond . Bond of love , peace and positivity ❤️?#SoundaryaSharma #AbduRozik? pic.twitter.com/ESnUb8fn2f — Soundarya Sharma FC ?♥️ (@SoundaryasFC) December 17, 2022

Another mentioned, "Abdu Rozik needs to be back on the show because we want to watch him play his heart out. We want to watch his innocence, be astonished by his love, care, empathy, compassion and positivity BRING BACK ABDU."

The third user, "To be honest I'm happy #AbduRozik is out. He was doing good in the beginning but his mandali corrupted his mind later. They also wrote rubbish on his back which is so disrespectful. He deserves better. Don't bring him back."

The fourth user said, "Not a fan of @Abdurozikmusic but what was written on his back the other day wasn't funny. And now we're seeing clips of him being touched inappropriately by #SajidKhan. This matter needs to be addressed!"

"Can't wait for him to be back in the house", mentioned the last one.

#ShivThakare? telling#AbduRozik? that he has collected ration for him also was one of the best moments of today's episode.Task was unfair for abdu but shiv ensured that he collects rations enough for both of them.Purest bond of BB is between them #BiggBoss#BiggBoss16#BB16 pic.twitter.com/gd75Cc50JG — Heisenberg ? (@heiisenberg11) December 14, 2022

When Abdu's birthday went wrong!

Last week, Abdu was in the news after inmates played a sly prank on him. It so happened that his fellow contestants Sajid Khan, Shiv Thakare, Sumbul Touqeer and MC Stan celebrated their co-contestant birthday inside the house. Apparently, Abdu has feelings for Nimrit and the housemates tricked him by saying they would write I Love Nimrit on his back. However, things went out of hand when Sajid suggested that Abdu goes topless and they will scribble messages on his bare body for Nimrit, and Sajid and Sumbul scribble 'I love tatti' (I love s**t) on his cooperative did not understand the meaning of. While Abdu was cooperative and participated in the prank. netizens were furious over the 'I Love Taati' remark.

In the latest episode, Salman Khan also schooled Sajid Khan over the prank played on Abdu. Salman told Sajid, "First you make Abdu carry out such plans like the birthday message for Nimrit and then you tell him to stay away from her. So I am not able to understand this."

Salman also warned Abdu to not take such jokes on him.

Meanwhile, on Friday's weekend ka Vaar episode, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif had come to promote their film. And on the Saturday episode, actors Ranveer Singh, Varun Sharma, Jacqueline Fernandez and filmmaker Rohit Shetty visited the show to promote their upcoming film Cirkus.