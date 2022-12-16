With each passing day, Bigg Boss 16 is inching closer towards its finale week. Housemates are leaving no stone unturned to make the episodes interesting by adding a splash of drama, friendship, romance and fights. However, amidst all these netizens were irked by a prank played on 19-year-old Tajikistani contestant Abdu Rozik in the Bigg Boss 16 house.

Abdu Rozik "I love tatti" Row

Earlier this week, it was co-contestant Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia's birthday Nimrit's birthday was celebrated inside the house and her friends Sajid Khan, Shiv Thakare, MC Stan and Abdu Rozik celebrated her birthday in the most unique way. However, it was Sajid Khan's idea that didn't go down with the netizens and he had to face the brunt from BB fans.

Sajid had suggested that Abdu go topless and as Abdu has a soft corner for Nimrit, the inmates will scribble messages on his bare body for Nimrit.

Going ahead with his idea, Sajid and Sumbul scribbled 'I love tatti' (I love s**t) on his back, Abdu being naïve didn't understand the meaning of it and was roaming around the house joyfully.

However, this certainly made netizens furious at how his friends slyly pranked him inside the house.

Not only netizens Abdu's management agency also expressed displeasure over inmates' behaviour and released a statement in light of this episode.

The statement read as:

Efgeny Gabov of IFCM states: "The IFCM team feels saddened and shocked that their client Abdu Rozik is being subjected to such inappropriate discriminatory behaviour in the Big Boss House. It is morally unfitting to employ manipulative tactics and play with an innocent person's emotions for one's own malicious benefit, especially someone who doesn't fully comprehend the rationale behind a certain activity and take undue advantage of their simplicity and kindness. We are deeply disheartened with the recent incident showcased on national television. It's a breach of Abdu's trust and integrity to write words on his back without explaining to him the exact full meaning of them. We condemn such non-inclusive and non-compassionate behaviour and we are grateful that we enjoy the unparalleled support of the audiences and the fans. Abdu is in a foreign country and we expected a humane reception from the contestants."

It further read, "He is trying to establish a career for himself in India and not become a target of unsolicited humour and mockery on national television. It is indeed questionable that nobody has bothered to apologize to him or give him an explanation thus far but instead everyone has chosen to participate in this bullying and public ridicule. We hope that the makers of the reality show express some discerning precaution whilst publicising such morally incorrect footage and take legitimate action against those responsible for these insensitive and socially irresponsible acts."

Netizens react

This didn't stop there. The I love Tatti comment went too far and to date, social media is trending 'Stop Bullying Abdu Rozik' as fans and supporters are unhappy over how Abdu was treated by his fellow contestants Sajid Khan, Shiv Thakare, Sumbul Touqeer and MC Stan.

Bigg Boss 16 was slammed heavily on social media along with #Sajidkhan, #Sumbul and #Nimrit after the filmmaker pranked Abdu Rozik with 'I love tatti' written on his back, as a birthday surprise to Nimrit. #StopBullyingAbdu #AbduRozik #AbduKBurgirs #BB16 #BiggBoss16 pic.twitter.com/ugVi9wA3Hs — Krishna Mishra (@krishnamishr139) December 13, 2022

They wrote 'I love Tatti' on abdu's bare body saying they have written I love Nimmi. He kept asking why you wrote 'I love shit.' What has he done to deserve this? It's not funny, not one bit.His own mandli doing to this!!#BB16 #PriyankaChaharChaudhary #AbduRozik pic.twitter.com/l55tRJyBz5 — Priyanka Chahar Choudhary (@priyankaccgem) December 12, 2022

Salman Khan schools Sajid Khan for writing 'I Love Tatti' on Abdu Rozik's back

And now in the upcoming 'Shukravaar Ka Vaar' episode of 'Bigg Boss 16', Salman Khan will be seen reprimanding Sajid Khan over the prank played on Abdu Rozik and confusing the Tajikstani's feelings for Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia.

As per a promo shared by Colors channel, Salman Khan reprimands Sajid, "First you make Abdu carry out such plans like the birthday message for Nimrit and then you tell him to stay away from her. So I am not able to understand this."

Salman tells Abdu not to tolerate such jokes next time.

Sajid tells Abdu that Nimrit has a boyfriend outside the house

In the last night episode, Sajid calls Abdu to make him understand that Nimrit has a boyfriend outside the house and he shouldn't have feelings for her.

Sajid told Abdu, "People are making fun of you as you keep doing 'Nimmi Nimmi' throughout. You will get hurt; I am trying to protect you." He also tells Nimrit to be stern with Abdu as he has serious feelings for her.

Special guests for the weekend episode

The promo also shows Ranveer Singh promoting the upcoming film Cirkus. Cut to, Kiara Advani and Vicky Kaushal will be seen promoting their film, Govinda Naam Mera.

Vicky aur Kiara ne gharwalon ko sikhaaya Bigg Boss anthem ka hookstep. Are you ready to groove with them? ?



Dekhiye #BiggBoss16 Mon-Fri raat 10 baje aur Sat-Sun raat 9 baje, sirf #Colors par. Anytime on @justvoot #BB16 #BiggBoss@BeingSalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/PehiqOpTHw — ColorsTV (@ColorsTV) December 16, 2022

Nominated contestants

Shiv Thakare, Sajid Khan, Tina Datta, and Shalin Bhanot have been nominated for elimination.