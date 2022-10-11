The 16th season of Bigg Boss is back on air and all the contestants are giving a tough fight to prove themselves as a strong competitor. Like every season, this season also has some of the big names from the industry, including director Sajid Khan, Miss India Runners-up Manya Singh, TV actor Shalin Bhanot, global sensation Abdu Rozik and several others.

Abdu Rozik enjoys huge social media attention

However, amid all the contestants, Savriqul Muhammadroziqi, popularly known as Abdu Rozik, is seen to be gaining the most attention of the viewers as well as the contestants because of his innocent behaviour. So far in the house, he is looking no less than a cute little child.

Abdu, who is the world's smallest singer, had impressed Salman Khan by performing one of the actor's most popular song Dil Deewana from the film 'Maine Pyar Kiya'. The 19-year-old singer has a YouTube channel named Avlod Media and it features over 580K subscribers. On Instagram, Abdu has a follower count of 3.5 million. He won over the internet with his song 'Ohi Dili Zor'.

Abdu Rozik net worth

According to reports, Abdu belongs to a family of gardeners in Tajikistan and rose to fame after a video of him fighting Hasbulla went viral on social media. Netizens like Abdu Rozik and Hasbulla, a Russian TikToker and MMA competitor, for their small height and great personality.

But do you know the net worth of the world's smallest singer? The 19-year-old champ earns Rs.2 crore from his Instagram Reels and YouTube channel. Not only this, in one of the episodes in the first week of Bigg Boss 16, we saw Tina Dutta, Gautam Vig and other few others talking to Abdu about his white shoes with his name inscribed in gold that cost 5,000 dollars.

Meanwhile, after his stint at Bigg Boss, Abdu will also be seen in Salman Khan's most anticipated film 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' which is slated to release in 2023.