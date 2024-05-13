After the success of the first two seasons of Bigg Boss OTT, the makers are all set to gather a contestant line up that surpasses the success of the previous seasons. Divya Agarwal had emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss OTT, while Elvish Yadav was the winner of Bigg Boss OTT 2. And, for the third season, many new and old names have started floating around.

For starters, Vicky Jain who made waves and left social media divided after Bigg Boss 17, has reportedly been approached to be a part of BB OTT 3. However, there is a catch. He will be seen on the show without his wife, Ankita Lokhande. The show has only been offered to Vicky and not to Ankita say the reports. While Vicky had earlier expressed his inclination towards coming back to the show, whether or not he would do that, remains unknown.

Another two names, who can be called BB veterans have also been approached to turn house leaders this year. If reports are anything to go by, Rakhi Sawant and Arshi Khan have been approached to join the show as the house leaders just for the first two weeks. The two firecrackers are expected to set the house on entertainment and fire with their over-the-top personalities.

"Arshi Khan and Rakhi Sawant are the biggest entertainers. Bigg Boss OTT 3 makers wish to begin the show on a high note and have signed both of them as special guests. Arshi and Rakhi will most probably be seen as house leaders and will stay for the initial two weeks. Their antics played a major role in the success of Bigg Boss 14 and the team is hoping that their presence will give BB OTT 3 a major boost," a Filmibeat report stated.

Another piece of news floating around is that Salman Khan might have to give the show a miss this year due to his prior commitments.