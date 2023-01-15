Bollywood's controversy queen Rakhi Sawant made headlines earlier this week for her wedding to long-time beau Adil Khan. Adil, who had earlier denied the marriage with Rakhi, called their Nikaah "fake." After a lot of confusion, Adil clarified that the couple did get married but his family is yet to accept her as his wife.

On Saturday, Rakhi spoke to the paparazzi about her wedding with Adil, stating that her mother is in the hospital. Rakhi was crying inconsolably as she talked about her marital problems.

In yet another video, Rakhi Sawant called someone in front of the camerapersons, and was seen asking 'why has Adil not been accepting their marriage'. On the call, Rakhi states that since the court has confirmed her marriage with Adil, the latter can't deny accepting her as his wife.

Rakhi Sawant says if Adil doesn't accept him its "love jihad"

Speaking to Zoom Tv, Rakhi said, "Adil mujhe nahi apnayenge toh love jihad hi hota hai. Agar vo mujhe apna lenge toh love marriage hota hai, nikaah hota hai. Mai Allah se ye guzaarish karungi ki maine aapko aapnaya hai khuda. Mujhe toh nahi pata kya hai. Maine sache mann se nikaah kia hai.Ya toh Adil mujhe apna le ya aap mujhe upar uthla lo.Bass ab ye kalank mujhse sehen nahi hota. Ye mera pyaar hai kalank nahi hai. Maine nikaah kia hai. Ye koi kalank nahi hai. Sachai se jeena chahti hu. Ya Adil mujhe apna le ya khuda mujhe maut de de." (If Adil doesn't accept me it's love jihad, if Adil accepts me it's love marriage. I will pray to Allah that he accepts me. I have legally wedded Adil following all the Nikaah ceremonies. Either Adil accepts me or I should die).

Rakhi Sawant who is always vocal about her personal and professional life alleged that her husband Adil cheated on her while she was locked in the Big Boss house season 4 (Marathi). Rakhi was quoted saying, "A lot happened while I was away locked up inside the Bigg Boss Marathi 4 house recently. I will talk when the time is right. At this point, all I want is to save my marriage. I want the world to know that I am married to Adil."