Controversy Queen Rakhi Sawant never fails to grab headlines; the actress is unabashed and never shies away from professing her love. Recently the actress took the nation by storm when she came out of Bigg Boss Marathi season 4 house and announced that she is married to her boyfriend Adil Durrani. However, to everyone's disbelief, her pictures and videos from their wedding festivities went viral.

Rakhi shared a slew of pictures and videos on her Instagram handle from her wedding ceremony. As per Rakhi, she married Adil last year, after three months of knowing him. However, as per media reports, Adil denies being married to Rakhi and called the marriage 'fake'. After learning about his reaction, Rakhi Sawant was left heartbroken and started crying while talking about her marriage to Adil in various interviews.

On Instagram Rakhi, shared pictures, videos and also her lawyer's video stating that she married Adil early last year.

Rakhi Sawant changes her name

Speaking to Times Now she said, "I did halala instead of haraam. Many people do 'haraam' but I did 'halala'. I am not wrong."

Rakhi told ETimes that they had a court wedding in July 2022 after knowing each other for three months. "We had a nikah ceremony and a court marriage. Since he stopped me from disclosing it, I remained tightlipped for the past seven months. He felt that it would be difficult to find a suitor for his sister if people knew about our marriage. According to him, tum Rakhi Sawant ke saath judoge toh tumne badnaami lee hai (If you associate yourself with Rakhi Sawant then that means you have invited shame)."

According to the marriage certificate, Rakhi is now Rakhi Sawant Fatima.

Rakhi is heartbroken after Adil denies marriage

Rakhi Sawant was shocked and heartbroken after she learned about Adil's denial. She told the news portal, "Is he mad? I have given all the proof of marriage. I don't know the reason behind his denial. I trusted him blindly and got married seven months ago. He asked me not to reveal their marriage for a year because of his sister's wedding. I trusted him and went to Bigg Boss Marathi 4 house."

Rakhi claims Adil is cheating on her

She allegedly also gave hints about Adil cheating on her while she was away, in the Marathi Bigg Boss house. The actress shared that she has seen something on his phone. "A lot happened while I was away locked up inside the Bigg Boss Marathi 4 house recently. I will talk when the time is right. At this point, all I want is to save my marriage. I want the world to know that I am married to Adil. Main bahut pareshan hoon isliye logon ke saamne meri shaadi aana zaroori hai (I am worried hence people need to know about my wedding)," she added.

Rakhi's mother is battling brain tumour and cancer

An inconsolable Rakhi Sawant told the media, "My mother is hospitalised. She has brain cancer. I am worried for her. Adil has not been speaking with me since morning. You can ask him why he is not speaking with me. I don't why such bad things are happening to me. Why why why."

Rakhi Sawant was earlier married to Ritesh Singh

For the unversed, Rakhi Sawant was previously married to Ritesh Singh. The two entered the 'Bigg Boss 15' house together but parted ways soon after the show's grand finale. Later, in February 2022, Rakhi announced her separation from Ritesh.