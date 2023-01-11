RRR creates history as the song 'Naatu Naatu' wins 'Best Original Song at the Golden Globe awards 2023. It's an immensely proud day for Indian cinema. SS Rajamouli the man with the vision and Midas touch has the world congratulating him. Rihanna, who was also present at the ceremony, congratulated the team RRR namely Ram Charan, Jr NTR, SS Rajamouli and MM Keeravani as she walked past their table at the awards, she also gave them a flying kiss.

Naatu Naatu was nominated alongside:

Film RRR song by MM Keeravaani's Naatu Naatu was competing against Rihanna's "Lift Me Up" from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Taylor Swift's "Carolina" from Where the Crawdads Sing, Lady Gaga's "Hold My Hand" from Top Gun: Maverick and "Ciao Papa" from Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio.

Rihanna, who was nominated with director Ryan Coogler and composer Ludwig Göransson, was present at the 80th edition of the Golden Globes along with boyfriend A$AP Rocky. After the award was announced, she personally congratulated the RRR team on their historic win.

The Hollywood Reporter's reporter Chris Gardner shared a video of the same writing, "THIS! Rihanna has such class. As she and Rocky walk by (I think to the bathroom) Rihanna congratulates the RRR table for their best original song win for Naatu Naatu in her category."

THIS! Rihanna has such class. As she and Rocky walk by (I think to the bathroom) Rihanna congratulates the RRR table for their best original song win for Naatu Naatu in her category. pic.twitter.com/8CM2seXFVd — Chris Gardner (@chrissgardner) January 11, 2023

I think everyone was expecting Rihanna or Taylor… pic.twitter.com/BMRchU74rC — Chris Gardner (@chrissgardner) January 11, 2023

Fans call a proud moment as Rihaana walks by and congratulated the team for her euphoric win!

A fan wrote, "Rihanna Congratulated RRR Team...yesssss this is as big as they bagged the award."

A journalist tweeted saying that the crowd expected Rihaana or Taylor Swift's song to win. Take a look at his tweets below.

Jerrod Carmichael is now in the crowd setting up for live intro in the back, accepting congrats from a few seated guests as Seth Rogen and wife Lauren pass by and say hi. pic.twitter.com/anVf2ZFq9W — Chris Gardner (@chrissgardner) January 11, 2023

As soon as the winner's name was announced, the journalist tweeted that there was silence as Naatu Naatu announced the winner as people had expected Rihanna to take home the trophy for her song Lift Me Up. His tweet read, "I think everyone was expecting Rihanna or Taylor...".

In no time a section of RRR fans responded to his post.

It wasn't about you, sir. It was a moment from the actual song itself. Naatu Naatu. Just changed it to the current context on a lighter note. Mad respect for Rihanna. Not just for her singing but for her tweet during the farmers protest that rattled the world’s largest democracy https://t.co/fVT7LfEWGo — Raghava (@belongs2raghu) January 11, 2023

One user commented, "Not Rihanna, Not Taylor my brother..You know Naatu?" The journalist wrote back, "I do know! I wasn't being cruel, just reporting on the perceived reaction. Im sorry if it seemed otherwise but RRR is a phenomenon and I have no doubt it will spread more, and more people, like those here in the room, will embrace it and the music as days go on."

The composer MM Keeravani received the trophy on stage as his colleagues — director SS Rajamouli, actors — cheered him on from their table.

Check out how team RRR jumped with joy as Naatu Naatu was announced as the winner!

Congratulations Sirji on your well-deserved #GoldenGlobes award!



I've danced to many songs throughout my career but #NaatuNaatu will forever stay close to my heart... @mmkeeravaani pic.twitter.com/A3Z0iowq8L — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) January 11, 2023

Meanwhile, RRR was also nominated for Best Picture Non-English but lost the category to Argentina, 1985.