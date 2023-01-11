The 80th edition of the ceremony, which took place at the Beverly Hilton and aired live on NBC and Peacock, was hosted by Jerrod Carmichael. This year's ceremony is even more special for us in India as pan-India blockbuster 'RRR' is in contention for two major awards – best picture (non-English) and best original song (for Telugu song Naatu Naatu).

'Naatu Naatu' was in competition with 'Carolina' from "Where the Crawdads Sing, Ciao Papa from Guillermo del Toro's "Pinocchio, Hold My Hand" from "Top Gun: Maverick, Lift Me Up" from "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever".

To receive the honour was music composer M. M. Keeravani, accompanied by his wife Srivalli. He dedicated the award to Rajamouli and the actor's Ram Charan and NTR Jr.

While accepting the award, he said: "Thank you very much for this prestigious award: "This award belongs to SS Rajamouli for his vision, I thank him for constantly believe and supporting my work. N.T. Rama Rao and Ram Charan who danced with full stamina."

The videos and pictures from the awards ceremony have gone viral.

Fans are super excited about the win. Take a look at the comments belowShah Rukh Khan danced to RRR's win he took to Twitter and wrote, "Sir just woke up and started dancing to Naatu Naatu celebrating your win at Golden Globes. Here's to many more awards & making India so proud!!"

RRR team on the red carpet

Check out the full list

Best Film – Musical or Comedy

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin - WINNER

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Triangle of Sadness

Best Film – Drama

Avatar: The Way of Water

Elvis

The Fabelmans - WINNER

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Best Animated Film

Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio - WINNER

Inu-Oh

Marcel the Shell With Shoes On

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

Turning Red

Best Director

James Cameron - Avatar: The Way of Water

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert - Everything Everywhere All at Once

Baz Luhrmann - Elvis

Martin McDonagh - The Banshees of Inisherin

Steven Spielberg - The Fabelmans - WINNER

Best Original Score

Alexandre Desplat - Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio

Hildur Guðnadóttir - Women Talking

Justin Hurwitz - Babylon - WINNER

John Williams - The Fabelmans

Carter Burwell - The Banshees of Inisherin

Best Screenplay

Todd Field - Tár

Tony Kushner and Steven Spielberg - The Fabelmans

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert - Everything Everywhere All at Once

Martin McDonagh - The Banshees of Inisherin – WINNER

Sarah Polley - Women Talking

Best Non-English language film

RRR (India)

All Quiet on the Western Front (Germany)

Argentina, 1985 (Argentina) - WINNER

Close (Belgium)

Decision to Leave (South Korea)

Best Actor – Musical or Comedy

Diego Calva - Babylon

Daniel Craig - Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Adam Driver - White Noise

Colin Farrell - The Banshees of Inisherin - WINNER

Ralph Fiennes - The Menu

Best Supporting Actress

Angela Bassett - Black Panther: Wakanda Forever - WINNER

Kerry Condon - The Banshees of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis - Everything Everywhere All at Once

Dolly De Leon - Triangle of Sadness

Carey Mulligan - She Said

Best Original Song

Carolina, Taylor Swift - Where the Crawdads Sing

Ciao Papa, Guillermo del Toro and Roeban Katz - Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio

Hold My Hand, Lady Gaga and Bloodpop - Top Gun: Maverick

Lift Me Up, Tems, Ludwig Göransson, Rihanna and Ryan Coogler - Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Naatu Naatu, Kala Bhairava, M. M. Keeravani, Rahul Sipligunj - RRR - WINNER

Best Supporting Actor

Brendan Gleeson - The Banshees of Inisherin

Ke Huy Quan - Everything Everywhere All at Once - WINNER

Barry Keoghan - The Banshees of Inisherin

Brad Pitt - Babylon

Eddie Redmayne - The Good Nurse

Best Actress – Musical or Comedy

Margot Robbie - Babylon

Anya Taylor-Joy - The Menu

Emma Thompson - Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Lesley Manville - Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

Michelle Yeoh - Everything Everywhere All at Once - WINNER

Best Actor – Drama

Austin Butler - Elvis - WINNER

Brendan Fraser - The Whale

Hugh Jackman - The Son

Bill Nighy - Living

Jeremy Pope - The Inspection

Best Actress – Drama

Cate Blanchett - Tár - WINNER

Olivia Colman - Empire of Light

Viola Davis - The Woman King

Ana de Armas - Blonde

Michelle Williams - The Fabelmans

Best Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Taron Egerton - Black Bird

Colin Firth - The Staircase

Andrew Garfield - Under the Banner of Heaven

Evan Peters - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story - WINNER

Sebastian Stan - Pam and Tommy

Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie

F Murray Abraham - The White Lotus

Domhnall Gleeson - The Patient

Daisy Edgar-Jones - Under the Banner of Heaven

Niecy Nash-Betts - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Aubrey Plaza - The White Lotus

Best Supporting Actress in a TV Series

Elizabeth Debicki - The Crown

Hannah Einbinder - Hacks

Julia Garner - Ozark - WINNER

Janelle James - Abbott Elementary

Sheryl Lee Ralph - Abbott Elementary

Best Supporting Actor in a TV Series

John Lithgow - The Old Man

Jonathan Pryce - The Crown

John Turturro - Severance

Tyler James Williams - Abbott Elementary - WINNER

Henry Winkler - Barry

Best Limited Series or TV Movie

Black Bird

Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Pam and Tommy

The Dropout

The White Lotus: Sicily - WINNER

Best Actress in a TV Series – Drama

Emma D'Arcy - House of the Dragon

Laura Linney - Ozark

Imelda Staunton - The Crown

Hilary Swank - Alaska Daily

Zendaya - Euphoria - WINNER

Best Actor in a TV Series – Drama

Jeff Bridges - The Old Man

Kevin Costner - Yellowstone - WINNER

Diego Luna - Andor

Bob Odenkirk - Better Call Saul

Adam Scott - Severance

Best Actress in a TV Series – Musical or Comedy

Quinta Brunson - Abbott Elementary - WINNER

Kaley Cuoco - The Flight Attendant

Selena Gomez - Only Murders in the Building

Jenna Ortega - Wednesday

Jean Smart - Hacks

Best TV series – Drama

Better Call Saul

The Crown

House of the Dragon - WINNER

Ozark

Severance

Best TV series – Musical or Comedy

Abbott Elementary - WINNER

The Bear

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building