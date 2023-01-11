The 80th edition of the ceremony, which took place at the Beverly Hilton and aired live on NBC and Peacock, was hosted by Jerrod Carmichael. This year's ceremony is even more special for us in India as pan-India blockbuster 'RRR' is in contention for two major awards – best picture (non-English) and best original song (for Telugu song Naatu Naatu).
'Naatu Naatu' was in competition with 'Carolina' from "Where the Crawdads Sing, Ciao Papa from Guillermo del Toro's "Pinocchio, Hold My Hand" from "Top Gun: Maverick, Lift Me Up" from "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever".
To receive the honour was music composer M. M. Keeravani, accompanied by his wife Srivalli. He dedicated the award to Rajamouli and the actor's Ram Charan and NTR Jr.
While accepting the award, he said: "Thank you very much for this prestigious award: "This award belongs to SS Rajamouli for his vision, I thank him for constantly believe and supporting my work. N.T. Rama Rao and Ram Charan who danced with full stamina."
The videos and pictures from the awards ceremony have gone viral.
Fans are super excited about the win. Take a look at the comments belowShah Rukh Khan danced to RRR's win he took to Twitter and wrote, "Sir just woke up and started dancing to Naatu Naatu celebrating your win at Golden Globes. Here's to many more awards & making India so proud!!"
RRR team on the red carpet
Red carpet at #GoldenGlobes2023
Check out the full list
Best Film – Musical or Comedy
Babylon
The Banshees of Inisherin - WINNER
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Triangle of Sadness
Best Film – Drama
Avatar: The Way of Water
Elvis
The Fabelmans - WINNER
Tár
Top Gun: Maverick
Best Animated Film
Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio - WINNER
Inu-Oh
Marcel the Shell With Shoes On
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
Turning Red
Best Director
James Cameron - Avatar: The Way of Water
Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert - Everything Everywhere All at Once
Baz Luhrmann - Elvis
Martin McDonagh - The Banshees of Inisherin
Steven Spielberg - The Fabelmans - WINNER
Best Original Score
Alexandre Desplat - Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio
Hildur Guðnadóttir - Women Talking
Justin Hurwitz - Babylon - WINNER
John Williams - The Fabelmans
Carter Burwell - The Banshees of Inisherin
Best Screenplay
Todd Field - Tár
Tony Kushner and Steven Spielberg - The Fabelmans
Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert - Everything Everywhere All at Once
Martin McDonagh - The Banshees of Inisherin – WINNER
Sarah Polley - Women Talking
Best Non-English language film
RRR (India)
All Quiet on the Western Front (Germany)
Argentina, 1985 (Argentina) - WINNER
Close (Belgium)
Decision to Leave (South Korea)
Best Actor – Musical or Comedy
Diego Calva - Babylon
Daniel Craig - Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Adam Driver - White Noise
Colin Farrell - The Banshees of Inisherin - WINNER
Ralph Fiennes - The Menu
Best Supporting Actress
Angela Bassett - Black Panther: Wakanda Forever - WINNER
Kerry Condon - The Banshees of Inisherin
Jamie Lee Curtis - Everything Everywhere All at Once
Dolly De Leon - Triangle of Sadness
Carey Mulligan - She Said
Best Original Song
Carolina, Taylor Swift - Where the Crawdads Sing
Ciao Papa, Guillermo del Toro and Roeban Katz - Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio
Hold My Hand, Lady Gaga and Bloodpop - Top Gun: Maverick
Lift Me Up, Tems, Ludwig Göransson, Rihanna and Ryan Coogler - Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Naatu Naatu, Kala Bhairava, M. M. Keeravani, Rahul Sipligunj - RRR - WINNER
Best Supporting Actor
Brendan Gleeson - The Banshees of Inisherin
Ke Huy Quan - Everything Everywhere All at Once - WINNER
Barry Keoghan - The Banshees of Inisherin
Brad Pitt - Babylon
Eddie Redmayne - The Good Nurse
Best Actress – Musical or Comedy
Margot Robbie - Babylon
Anya Taylor-Joy - The Menu
Emma Thompson - Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
Lesley Manville - Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris
Michelle Yeoh - Everything Everywhere All at Once - WINNER
Best Actor – Drama
Austin Butler - Elvis - WINNER
Brendan Fraser - The Whale
Hugh Jackman - The Son
Bill Nighy - Living
Jeremy Pope - The Inspection
Best Actress – Drama
Cate Blanchett - Tár - WINNER
Olivia Colman - Empire of Light
Viola Davis - The Woman King
Ana de Armas - Blonde
Michelle Williams - The Fabelmans
Best Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie
Taron Egerton - Black Bird
Colin Firth - The Staircase
Andrew Garfield - Under the Banner of Heaven
Evan Peters - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story - WINNER
Sebastian Stan - Pam and Tommy
Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie
F Murray Abraham - The White Lotus
Domhnall Gleeson - The Patient
Daisy Edgar-Jones - Under the Banner of Heaven
Niecy Nash-Betts - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Aubrey Plaza - The White Lotus
Best Supporting Actress in a TV Series
Elizabeth Debicki - The Crown
Hannah Einbinder - Hacks
Julia Garner - Ozark - WINNER
Janelle James - Abbott Elementary
Sheryl Lee Ralph - Abbott Elementary
Best Supporting Actor in a TV Series
John Lithgow - The Old Man
Jonathan Pryce - The Crown
John Turturro - Severance
Tyler James Williams - Abbott Elementary - WINNER
Henry Winkler - Barry
Best Limited Series or TV Movie
Black Bird
Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Pam and Tommy
The Dropout
The White Lotus: Sicily - WINNER
Best Actress in a TV Series – Drama
Emma D'Arcy - House of the Dragon
Laura Linney - Ozark
Imelda Staunton - The Crown
Hilary Swank - Alaska Daily
Zendaya - Euphoria - WINNER
Best Actor in a TV Series – Drama
Jeff Bridges - The Old Man
Kevin Costner - Yellowstone - WINNER
Diego Luna - Andor
Bob Odenkirk - Better Call Saul
Adam Scott - Severance
Best Actress in a TV Series – Musical or Comedy
Quinta Brunson - Abbott Elementary - WINNER
Kaley Cuoco - The Flight Attendant
Selena Gomez - Only Murders in the Building
Jenna Ortega - Wednesday
Jean Smart - Hacks
Best TV series – Drama
Better Call Saul
The Crown
House of the Dragon - WINNER
Ozark
Severance
Best TV series – Musical or Comedy
Abbott Elementary - WINNER
The Bear
Hacks
Only Murders in the Building