Bigg Boss Marathi 2 contestant Shivani Surve has been thrown out of the House after she threatened legal action against the show's makers for forcing the rules upon her. Actress Heena Panchal, who works in the Marathi as well as Gujarati medium, has entered the House of Bigg Boss Marathi 2 as a wild card entry. Contestant Digambar Naik has also been evicted from Bigg Boss Marathi 2 this weekend.

For the past few days, the huge drama is happening on Bigg Boss Marathi 2. Contestant Shivani Surve had the audacity to not follow the rules of Bigg Boss the show and also back answer Bigg Boss. She spits on contestant Parag Kanhere in one episode. The television actress also had a showdown with host Mahesh Manjrekar, who threatened to throw her out of the show. And finally, Shivani Surve is OUT! And Heena Panchal is in.

In an earlier episode of Bigg Boss Marathi 2 last week, Shivani Surve told contestants, Vidyadhar Joshi and Digambar Naik, that she wanted to go home, as she was fed up of the House. Shivani had removed the mic and despite a warning from Bigg Boss, did not wear it.

Shivani Surve was in tears and said that Bigg Boss could not force her to stay on in the House. She threatened to sue Bigg Boss in court! Bigg Boss did not take too kindly to this and warned Shivani that they will also take the legal route if she does so. Shivani had realised her folly and apologised to Bigg Boss, citing financial crisis. But it seems Bigg Boss has had enough and decided to teach Shivani a lesson.

As a result, for the first time in Marathi Bigg Boss, a contestant is out in this fashion. Bigg Boss Marathi 2 has shown the door to Shivani Surve! But the proper second eviction of the season after Maithili Javkar is that of Digambar Naik, who has also been evicted this week.

Actress Heena Panchal has made a wild card entry on Bigg Boss Marathi 2 and is expected to further spice up the proceedings.

Keep watching this space for updates on Bigg Boss Marathi 2.