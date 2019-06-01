Ever since Shivani Surve has entered into Bigg Boss Marathi 2 house, she has had been constantly targetting Abhijeet Bichukale for every other reason. Last night, she created ruckus when she misunderstood Abhijeet's point over who will cook that night. She later got into a heated argument with Veena which Abhijeet thought that the fight was staged to grab viewers' attention. But Shivani crossed all her limits when she spat on Parag Kanhere's face in the bathroom area.

During the last few minutes of the episode, Shivani can be seen poking Parag intentionally be it by throwing her footwear in his path or splashing water on his face. Parag looked visibly angered by Shivani's behaviour but he managed to keep his cool. But Shivani was unstoppable and it looked as if she had already thought of troubling Parag as soon as she comes across him.

When both Shivani and Parag landed in the bathroom area, Parag was seen washing his face while Shivani was seen brushing her teeth leaving the water tap completely open. Shivani then started splashing water on Parag's face and sportingly joined the act saying that it would've been better if she could also apply soap to his face. After which, Shivani spat the toothpaste foam on Parag's face.

Shivani's disgusting act left Parag fuming with anger. However, he kept his composure and asked Shivani, in a mild tone, to do such thing again when he would not be wearing the mic.

Not just Parag, but even Bigg Boss Marathi 2 viewers have disapproved of Shivani's behaviour and called it pathetic. Take a look.

I agree that Parag was wrong,

काही गरज नव्हती Abhijit वर personal comment ची

But whatever #Shivani did with #Parag that was more pathetic



ही बाई खरच Psycho आहे



She need doctor @manjrekarmahesh #BiggBossMarathi2 #BiggBossMarathi — Pri (@pri_vedi) June 1, 2019

#BiggBossMarathi2 #BBMarathi2 Ho God Is #shivani normal What is that screaming on #parag s face Putting her leg while he is walking Spilling and throwing water on him Does she even know that there is a world outside Her parents would be feeling ashamed of her — ❤HONEST GIRL❤ (@BiggBossAddict) May 31, 2019

Just a question for all the pseudo feminism - just imagine the act done by #shivani at washroom with parag was done by a boy what will u call it ?

"Areee aurtooo ki respect Karna nhi ata n all blah blah shit " @manjrekarmahesh #BigBossMarathi2 #BBMarathi2 #BBMarathi — amrita pawar (@Amritapawar2) May 31, 2019

If sum1 has faced difficulties in life, he/she becomes humble and more aware of others prob.. #Shivani behaving the worst..#BiggBossMarathi2 — True Colors (@bhatnagar_an) May 31, 2019