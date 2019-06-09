Bigg Boss Marathi 2 has become a pot of boiling water in just 2 weeks of its airing on television. From displaying bad behaviour to getting physical with each other, contestants have crossed all their limits. Among six of these nominated contestants - Veena Jagtap, Parag Kanhere, Abhijit Kelkar, Maithili Jaavkar, Madhav Devchke and Neha Shitole - host Mahesh Manjrekar announced at the Weekend Cha Daav episode that Parag was in the safe zone and Abhijit was in the danger zone.

As we know now that Parag has been saved from this week's elimination, it remains to be seen which of the other five contestants will get eliminated from the show.

In tonight's episode of Bigg Boss Marathi 2, Mahesh Manjrekar will ask Abhijeet Bichukale and Surekha Punekar to start a conversation in English to lighten up the ambience in the house.

Veena and Shivani, who had gotten physical with each other during the weekly Chor Bazaar task, will be made to sit on a chair. Manjrekar will ask other contestants some question and whoever among the two girls get maximum votes, will be given a cold water shower.

But who will get eliminated from the show tonight? Keep watching this space for latest updates on Bigg Boss Marathi season 2.