The 59th episode of Bigg Boss Malayalam which was aired on Tuesday, March 03, 2020, is now receiving widespread negative reviews from audiences and critics alike. The episode that featured a court task indicates that the show organizers have planned it just to corner Rajith Kumar, and to diminish his huge popularity among audiences.

A court task in Bigg Boss against all ethics

It was Dr Rajith Kumar who initially lodged a complaint against Daya Aswathy for tarnishing his image in front of the general public. Bigg Boss asked Rajith Kumar to pick a judge for the hearing, and he selected Raghu. As the defence lawyer, Daya picked Fukru.

During the hearing, both Rajith and Daya expressed their views. After the end of the hearing, the judge asked other contestants to cast their votes in this regard. As Daya Aswathy got the majority votes, the judge ruled that she has won the case against Rajith Kumar.

Later, Fukru gave a complaint against Rajith Kumar. During this hearing session, Arya who did the role of the judge proved that she is a woman with a biased attitude, and she literally acted as the advocate of Fukru instead of being a Lord Justice. Finally, the court ruled in favour of Fukru, and Rajith sir, by losing two cases, missed his valuable 200 points.

This biased task organized by Asianet and Endemol Shine is now receiving negative reviews from all corners. Most of the people who watched yesterday's episode allege that Arya and Daya should be expelled from the house immediately, as they showed no ethics while conducting the task. They also allege that Arya is getting valuable inputs from program organizers, and this is helping her to corner Rajith Kumar with ease.

Why Mohanlal is helping Asianet in manipulating dirty games?

Following the end of the weekend episode, several social media users had alleged that Bigg Boss Malayalam is scripted, and they even put forward several clues to substantiate this fact. They also allege that Mohanlal is just a puppet in the hands of Endemol Shine, and he is helping the program organizers to manipulate the show just for the sake of money.