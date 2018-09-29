The wait is finally over, and Mohanlal, the host of Bigg Boss Malayalam, will announce the name of the winner on Sunday's episode. A survey conducted by IB Times, India reveals that Pearle Maaney, the most popular contestant in Bigg Boss Malayalam, will win the prestigious title this year. The poll also indicates that Sabumon Abdusamad will end up as the runners-up in the race to reach the ultimate glory.

After the eviction of Aditi Rai a couple of days ago, five contestants--Pearle Maaney, Srinish, Shiyas, Sabumon Abdusamad and Aristo Suresh -- are now in the final five of Bigg Boss Malayalam. IB Times India started the eviction poll on September 24, and until now over lakhs of people have cast their votes on our poll. Even though the poll ends of Sunday, early trends reveal that Pearle Maaney will taste success in the show with ease.

As per the latest statistics, more than 37 percent of our readers believe that Pearle Maaney deserves to be the winner of Bigg Boss Malayalam. Pearle Maaney fans known as Pearle army are vigorously conducting social media campaigns to elevate the image of the starlet among the general public, and these efforts are clearly reflecting in her vote share.

On the other hand, Sabumon Abdusamad is closely trailing Pearle Maaney with 36 percent vote share. Shiyas Kareem touted to be the black horse in the competition has racked up more than 17 percent votes.

The remaining two finalists, Suresh and Srinish are nowhere in the picture, as they have succeeded in racking up only 5 and 3 percent votes respectively. In the meantime, a section of social media users has started alleging that Srinish fans have given votes to Pearle to make her win the title. These users believe that votes given by Srinish fans have played a crucial role in giving a cutting edge to Pearle in the race opposite Sabumon.