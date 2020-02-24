In the 51st episode of Bigg Boss Malayalam which will be aired on Monday, contestants will nominate housemates for this week's elimination. As Manju Pathrose was eliminated last week, this week's nomination will be pretty difficult for housemates. With the entry of Abhirami Suresh and Amritha Suresh as wild card entries, the game has heated up, and audiences expect surprise names in this week's nomination.

Arya will be nominated this week

Television anchor Arya is one of the most popular contestants in the Bigg Boss Malayalam house, but this week, she will be nominated in all probabilities. Arya who shared a great rapport with Veena is slowly drifting away from the serial actress as the latter has started developing a great rapport with Rajith Kumar. If Arya gets nominated, she may use the nomination-avoiding card which she received during one of the tasks.

As always, Rajith Kumar will get a place in the nomination list this week. Contestants like Sooraj and Arya will nominate Rajith Kumar, and audiences believe that Fukru will spare the botany professor this due time due to their bonding during the jail days. Even if Rajith Kumar gets a place in the nomination list, he will not be evicted from this house, as he has a mammoth fan following.

It should be noted that Sooraj is already placed in the nomination list, and in all probabilities, the radio jockey may go out of the house this week.

Abhirami Suresh and Amritha Suresh will accompany Rajith Kumar

Abhirami Suresh and Amritha Suresh who entered the house yesterday might have seen all the episodes of Bigg Boss Malayalam before entering the house. The duo who is participating in this season as one contestant will try their best to accompany Rajith Kumar, as they will be well aware of his huge fan following.

On the other hand, Sujo, Alexandra and Raghu will be also having different game plans, and they will surely follow a different strategy against Rajith Kumar.