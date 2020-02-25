As Bigg Boss Malayalam season 2 has crossed 51 episodes, Manju Pathrose, the evicted contestant has now predicted who will win the title this season. The serial actress predicted that Arya, Fukru, Rajith Kumar, Sujo and Shaji will reach the grand finale of Bigg Boss.

Who will win Bigg Boss Malayalam 2?

Manju Pathrose made these comments in an exclusive interview given to Asianet. During the talk, Manju revealed that Arya will be the winner of Bigg Boss Malayalam season 2. The actress added that she will be happy if Arya or Fukru wins this season. She also hinted that Sujo has also the possibility of winning the title this time.

"I believe Arya, Fukru, Sujo, Rajith and Shahi will reach the final five of this season. I believe Arya will win this season's title. My personal wish is that either Arya or Fukru should win this season's Bigg Boss Malayalam title. Even if Sujo wins the season, I will be glad," said Manju.

New gaming strategies inside Bigg Boss house

After the eviction of Manju Pathrose, five contestants arrived in the Bigg Boss house. Raghu, Alexandra and Sujo returned to the house after completing their eye treatment, while Abhirami Suresh and Amritha Suresh entered the show as wildcard entries.

Interestingly, all these contestants have watched all the previous episodes of Bigg Boss Malayalam's second season episodes, and this fact was clearly visible in their new gaming strategies. Most of the candidates who have now entered the house are trying to build a good rapport with Rajith Kumar, the candidate who holds mammoth public support.

In the meantime, on Monday's episode of Bigg Boss Malayalam, contestants nominated Rajith Kumar, Veena, Arya, Fukru, Sooraj, and Jasla Madasserry to the eviction list. Considering the current trends, Sooraj will be most probably eliminated from the house this week.