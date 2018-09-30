September 30 will mark the end of Bigg Boss Malayalam first season, and Mohanlal, the host of the show will reveal the name of the winner in the grand finale which begins at 7 PM IST. As per the latest statistics, a neck and neck competition is going on between Pearle Maaney and Sabumon Abdusamad. Sources close to the show informed IBT India that both of them have racked up an almost equal number of votes.

It should be noted that the audience poll which determines the winners of Bigg Boss ended on yesterday night at 12 AM. Asianet and Endemol have already finalized the winners, and it takes only a matter of time to find out the name of the person who tastes the ultimate glory.

Shiyas touted to be the black horse among the finalists is expected to finish as the second runner-up during the finale. Even though the sympathy factor is working in his favour, his fanbase is not as strong as Pearle Maaney or Sabumon Abdusamad. Suresh and Srinish are expected to finish the race in the fourth and the fifth positions respectively.

All the evicted contestants of Bigg Boss Malayalam except Swetha Menon and Sreelakshmi will attend the extravagant finale which will be conducted today. The evicted contestants entered the Bigg Boss house for the last time yesterday, and they had conveyed their wishes to the finalists.

IB Times, India will update the live events starting at 07.00 PM. Stay tuned...