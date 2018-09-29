As the much-anticipated Bigg Boss Malayalam finale is just 24 hours away, housemates are gearing up to welcome the evicted contestants to the house for one last time before everybody exits the show.

A newly released teaser by Asianet indicates that all the sixteen housemates who were present in the house during the opening episode will meet once again on Saturday before Mohanlal announces the winner of this season on Sunday.

Five contestants -- Sabumon Abdusamad, Pearle Maaney, Shiyas Kareem, Aristo Suresh and Srinish Aravind -- are the finalists of Bigg Boss Malayalam, and out of these five contestants, Mohanlal will name the housemate who has emerged victorious in the audiences' poll.

As per the latest statistics, Pearle Maaney is the most likely contestant to win the Bigg Boss title. However, Sabumon Abdusamad and Shiyas are closely trailing her in winning the title and this makes the race a triangular competition.

In yesterday's episode, Pearle Maaney was seen trying to ditch her boyfriend Srinish, and this move from the 'Nayika Nayakan' anchor has brought her image under bad light. Many social media users believe that this unexpected move from Pearle will negatively impact her chances to win the finale, and if their predictions become true, then Sabumon Abdusamad will taste the ultimate glory.

The official voting process will continue until 12 AM tonight. Voting in these final moments will be quite crucial, especially for Pearle Maaney as she is leading from the front only in a very small margin.

We will start updating the live events in the house beginning from 9 PM IST. Stay tuned.