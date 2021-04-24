The third edition of Bigg Boss Malayalam is now progressing steadily, and Mohanlal, the host of the show is expected to eliminate a contestant today or tomorrow. In the meantime, fights and emotional outbreaks have become common inside the house, and one such clash accidentally revealed the remuneration of Manikuttan for the show.

What is the remuneration of Manikuttan?

Manikuttan is the most popular contestant in Bigg Boss Malayalam 3, as he is a known actor in Mollywood. The actor is currently awaiting the release of his upcoming movie Marakkar: Arabikkadalinte Simham starring Mohanlal in the lead role.

During a fight with Kidilam Firoz, Manikuttan accidentally revealed that he is getting Rs 50 lakh as remuneration for the show.

"I will take a loan of Rs 50 lakh and will pay Bigg Boss show organizers. But I will not tolerate any person who intends to spoil the life of others. I am ready to go out. Let deserved people become the winner of Bigg Boss," said Manikuttan.

Is Bigg Boss Malayalam scripted?

As Manikuttan referred to Rs 50 lakh in his conversation, audiences have started speculating that the actor was actually referring to his salary. In the meantime, several people have started alleging that Bigg Boss Malayalam is scripted, and they believe that Asianet and Baijay Group have already finalized Manikuttan as the winner of the show.

"Manikuttan has referred the amount Rs 50 lakhs. It means the actor is getting Rs 50,000 per day. The actor's dialogue clearly indicates at the fact that he has reached an agreement with the show organizers to stay inside the show for 100 days," said Niranjan, an ardent follower of Bigg Boss Malayalam.

According to the latest trend, Manikuttan is the most likely contestant to reach the final of the show along with Dimpal Bhal, another popular housemate. Some other contestants who may reach the final are Sai Vishnu and Ramzan Mohammed.

Even though there is no official confirmation, media reports state that Mohanlal is earning a whopping Rs 18 crores for appearing in the weekend episodes of Bigg Boss Malayalam. In the last season, Mohanlal had charged Rs 12 crore for the show.